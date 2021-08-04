Migrating from PHP 7 to PHP 8 and PDO

OK so this is my first attempt at creating a connection. I want to display a success message as well as a fail message but not display the actual error for security reasons (as advised on this site) so I have commented out the line that displays the exception. I do not close the connection here as it is a file to be ‘required once’ by other scripts. I also appreciate that my connection values - username, password, database name etc are weak but this is not live yet and just for testing.
<?php
$servername = "localhost";
$username = "db_user";
$password = "db_pass";
$dbname = "the_database";
try {
$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password);
// set the PDO error mode to exception
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
if ($pdo) {
echo "Connected to the database successfully!";
}
} catch(PDOException $e) {
//echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
echo 'Connection failed!<br>';
}
?>
This seems to work OK but as this is all new to me (including ‘try’ and ‘catch’) I want to be sure I am on the right path and not building in security issues for later down the line.
Thanks in advance