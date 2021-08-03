Migrating from PHP 7 to PHP 8 and PDO

UK Web Solutions Direct Ltd
I am with Hostpresto which do provide PHP 8 with the added advantage that you can select PHP version by domain. I have not yet tried it but I do have XAMPP with PHP 8 for windows 10 installed so I will begin my testing there
That’s exactly the kind of helpful step by step advice I need - thanks.
OK so this is my first attempt at creating a connection. I want to display a success message as well as a fail message but not display the actual error for security reasons (as advised on this site) so I have commented out the line that displays the exception. I do not close the connection here as it is a file to be ‘required once’ by other scripts. I also appreciate that my connection values - username, password, database name etc are weak but this is not live yet and just for testing.
<?php
$servername = "localhost";
$username = "db_user";
$password = "db_pass";
$dbname = "the_database";
try {
$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password);
// set the PDO error mode to exception
$pdo->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
if ($pdo) {
echo "Connected to the database successfully!";
}
} catch(PDOException $e) {
//echo "Connection failed: " . $e->getMessage();
echo 'Connection failed!<br>';
}
?>
This seems to work OK but as this is all new to me (including ‘try’ and ‘catch’) I want to be sure I am on the right path and not building in security issues for later down the line.
Thanks in advance
Others may have better insight; The only security ‘issue’ i would say is don’t store your database stuff in variables.
If later in your code, or including a file that loads your database connection, i can echo out $password …
(This is a rare attack vector that requires access to your file structure, but it’s happened.)
Compare:
<?php
$servername = "localhost";
$username = "db_user";
$password = "db_pass";
$dbname = "the_database";
try {
$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password);
vs
try {
$pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=localhost;dbname=the_database", "db_user", "db_pass");
Because I never store the password or username, the only thing that can access the password is the $pdo object, and you can’t extract it from the $pdo variable.
How does someone exploit this?
I’ve done this once. Piece of third party software, encrypted code. I can’t read it. But; I can include it.
<?php
include_once("hiddencode.php");
print_r(get_defined_vars());
?>
Suddenly I know what variables they left laying around in the variable table…
Good advice I think, I will adopt that approach
No. Don’t let a visitor to your site know what kind of internal error occurred, ever. This will only confuse a legitimate visitor with information they cannot do anything about and will let hackers know that they were successful in creating a connection error, encouraging them to do more of the same. All the visitor to your site needs to know is that a web page isn’t working, which if you do the following will cause a generic http 500 error page, which you can create your own if you choose.
When you, the developer/programmer are learning, developing, and debugging code/query(ies), you want to display all php and all failed statement errors. When on a live/public server, you want to log this information. To do this for database statement errors, SIMPLY let php catch and handle the exception, where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information. You would then remove any existing database statement error handling logic, simplifying the code, since it will no longer get executed upon an error (execution transfers to the nearest correct type of exception handling, which will be php in this case.) Also, a connection error is a fatal problem for a database dependent web page and the posted code, since it doesn’t stop execution upon a connection error, will cause meaningless follow-on database statement errors when the code tries to use the nonexistent connection.
The only time having try/catch logic in your code for a database statement error is useful are for visitor recoverable errors, such as when inserting/updating duplicate or out of range data.
As to the posted connection code, also -
- Set the character set to match your database table(s).
- Set emulated prepared queries to false (you want to run real prepared queries.)
- Set the default fetch mode to assoc (so that you don’t need to keep specifying it in each fetch statement.)
OK, my idea was not to display the actual full error message, but I had not considered that simply ‘Connection failed’ could be a hint for hackers - thanks for the heads up!
Also thanks for the other advice, which to be honest I don’t fully understand but I will research it as it seems to make sense.
Thank you
My default character set is utf8mb4_general_ci according to phpmyadmin should I set charset in connection as ‘charset=utf8mb4’, ‘charset=utf8mb4_general_ci’ or simply ‘charset=utf8’
^ That one.
Thank you again, with regard to your suggestions for error handling do you mean keep it simple for development then when live hide using
ini_set('display_errors', 0);
and log using
ini_set('log_errors', 1);
How do I prevent this happening
Yes, but put these settings in the php.ini on your system, not in your code.
That statement was specific to the posted code’s error handling of echoing something, but not stopping execution past that point. Since you are removing all that connection error handling logic, and letting php catch any connection error, this problem goes away. Your main code will no longer be executed upon a connection error.
Thank you again so much
I have an amazon lightsail server and manage it with serverpilot.io. Pretty easy to switch to different PHP versions, including PHP 8.
Try this validation declaration at the start of the file and notice the warnings:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
// error_reporting(-1); // recommended maximum error reporting
ini_set(‘display_errors’, 1); // expects string value
OK I have tried this. Please remember I am new to this, and as far as I can see
declare(strict_types=1); will force PHP to only accept vars of the expected type ie not interpret a number as a string. So I will get an error with this example unles I change it to
ini_set('display_errors', '0');
I guess you are telling me this is a good idea to prevent possible hacking / errors? But I also guess I need to accompany this in my code by defining vars as a particular type such as
int x$ ?
I am not sure exactly what advice you are giving me. Is it OK to use these settings in my code rather than in the config file on the server if I set strict types or are you saying I should always enable strict types - I am a little confused.
Thanks
Declaring strict types only applies to the file that makes the declaration unlike error reporting and ini_set(‘display_errors’, ‘true’); which apply to all include/require files.
I prefer knowing exact requirements rather than relying upon PHP Type Juggling which may create future problems.
ini_settings are best set in the php.ini file and should be set to only show show errors and warnings when developing locally.
Error reporting should always be set to -1 which is the maximum error reporting. Online Log file should be checked frequently.
Everything you say makes sense and seems like good advice thank you. The only part I do not fully understand is the first paragraph. I think you are warning me that
1 - declaring strict types will NOT apply to included / required files
2 -
ini_set() will apply to the file that declared it and files included and required by that file
3 - I should always try and use strict types and therefore the correct syntax would then be
ini_set(‘display_errors’, ‘true’); rather than ‘1’ or 1
My idea for development would be to use a global require file that sets strict types and error reporting and logging options and then on the production system I could simply amend the global require file and add ini settings to the server php.ini file does that sound reasonable
I forgot to mention that require(strict_types=1); must be the first declaration/statement and cannot be included or required. The idea is that the declaration only applies to that file and does not affect any old libraries which most probably fail strict validation.
There is no need to include a configuration file instead the error_reporting and ini_set statements should be set in “php.ini”.
The ONLINE “php.ini” should not ‘display_errors’.
Beware:
It is advisable to copy the old “php.ini” to a new file and ensure the new “php.ini” settings are working. If there are errors they are not shown and default “php.ini” setting are used.
After making changes, on Linux it is necessary to call the following in the Command Box to activate the new settings:
systemctl restart apache2
Thanks for clarification, will be most helpful