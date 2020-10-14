Micro-task queue and callback queue confusion

I’m following a course and have tried to break down this question in the code (see comments)
function translate (word) {
const apiKey = '...'
return 'https://www.googleapis.com' +
'/language/translate/v2' +
`?key=${apiKey}` +
'&source=en' +
'&target=fr' +
`&q=${encodeURIComponent(word)}`
}
function sayHello () {
console.log('Hello')
}
function parseData (response) {
return response.json()
}
function logTranslation (parsedResponse) {
console.log(
parsedResponse
.data
.translations[0]
.translatedText // 'Pourquoi'
)
}
function delayScriptRunning () {
for (let i = 0; i < 100000000; i++) {
Math.random()
}
}
// Let's start from here
// browser feature timer set and after ~1ms
// sayHello is added to the callback queue
// where it waits until the callstack is free
window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0)
// xmlHttpRequest request is sent to the given url
// a promise object is created with a
// value property set to undefined
// and an empty onfulfillment array
fetch(translate('why'))
// parseData function definition is immediately added to the onfulfillment array
.then(parseData)
// logTranslation is also immediately added to the onfulfillment array
.then(logTranslation)
// global execution is delayed by a couple of seconds
delayScriptRunning()
// during this delay the translate api sends back a response
// which is assigned to the promise's value property
// with the value being set onfulfillment is triggered and the callbacks
// 'parseData' and 'logTranslation' are added to the microtask queue
// 'Me First!' is logged to the console
console.log('Me first!')
// The callstack is now empty!!
// micro-task queue takes priority over the callback queue
// 'parseData' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return
// 'logTranslation' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return
// Finally the callstack is empty and sayHello can be passed to the callstack and executed
I suppose a version without comments might also be helpful
window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0)
fetch(translate('why'))
.then(parseData)
.then(logTranslation)
delayScriptRunning() // 2 seconds
console.log('Me first!')
Expected output
- ‘Me first!’
- ‘Pourquoi’
- ‘Hello’
Actual Output
- ‘Me first!’
- ‘Hello’
- ‘Pourquoi’
I guess the confusion for me centres around the onfulfillment array and also .json()
Are the two thenables added to the onfulfillment array and in turn both sent to the micro-task queue on a value being set?
What is json() doing that enables sayHello to be executed?
Wood for the trees is coming to mind.