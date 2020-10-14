Micro-task queue and callback queue confusion

I’m following a course and have tried to break down this question in the code (see comments)

function translate (word) { const apiKey = '...' return 'https://www.googleapis.com' + '/language/translate/v2' + `?key=${apiKey}` + '&source=en' + '&target=fr' + `&q=${encodeURIComponent(word)}` } function sayHello () { console.log('Hello') } function parseData (response) { return response.json() } function logTranslation (parsedResponse) { console.log( parsedResponse .data .translations[0] .translatedText // 'Pourquoi' ) } function delayScriptRunning () { for (let i = 0; i < 100000000; i++) { Math.random() } } // Let's start from here // browser feature timer set and after ~1ms // sayHello is added to the callback queue // where it waits until the callstack is free window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0) // xmlHttpRequest request is sent to the given url // a promise object is created with a // value property set to undefined // and an empty onfulfillment array fetch(translate('why')) // parseData function definition is immediately added to the onfulfillment array .then(parseData) // logTranslation is also immediately added to the onfulfillment array .then(logTranslation) // global execution is delayed by a couple of seconds delayScriptRunning() // during this delay the translate api sends back a response // which is assigned to the promise's value property // with the value being set onfulfillment is triggered and the callbacks // 'parseData' and 'logTranslation' are added to the microtask queue // 'Me First!' is logged to the console console.log('Me first!') // The callstack is now empty!! // micro-task queue takes priority over the callback queue // 'parseData' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return // 'logTranslation' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return // Finally the callstack is empty and sayHello can be passed to the callstack and executed

I suppose a version without comments might also be helpful

window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0) fetch(translate('why')) .then(parseData) .then(logTranslation) delayScriptRunning() // 2 seconds console.log('Me first!')

Expected output

‘Me first!’ ‘Pourquoi’ ‘Hello’

Actual Output

‘Me first!’ ‘Hello’ ‘Pourquoi’

I guess the confusion for me centres around the onfulfillment array and also .json()

Are the two thenables added to the onfulfillment array and in turn both sent to the micro-task queue on a value being set?

What is json() doing that enables sayHello to be executed?

Wood for the trees is coming to mind.