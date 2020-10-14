Micro-task queue and callback queue confusion

JavaScript
#1

I’m following a course and have tried to break down this question in the code (see comments)

function translate (word) {
  const apiKey = '...'

  return 'https://www.googleapis.com' +
    '/language/translate/v2' +
    `?key=${apiKey}` +
    '&source=en' +
    '&target=fr' +
    `&q=${encodeURIComponent(word)}`
}

function sayHello () {
  console.log('Hello')
}

function parseData (response) {
  return response.json()
}

function logTranslation (parsedResponse) {
  console.log(
    parsedResponse
      .data
      .translations[0]
      .translatedText // 'Pourquoi'
  )
}

function delayScriptRunning () {
  for (let i = 0; i < 100000000; i++) {
    Math.random()
  }
}

// Let's start from here

// browser feature timer set and after ~1ms
// sayHello is added to the callback queue
// where it waits until the callstack is free
window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0)

// xmlHttpRequest request is sent to the given url
// a promise object is created with a
// value property set to undefined
// and an empty onfulfillment array
fetch(translate('why'))

// parseData function definition is immediately added to the onfulfillment array
  .then(parseData)

// logTranslation is also immediately added to the onfulfillment array
  .then(logTranslation)


// global execution is delayed by a couple of seconds
delayScriptRunning()

// during this delay the translate api sends back a response
// which is assigned to the promise's value property
// with the value being set onfulfillment is triggered and the callbacks
// 'parseData' and 'logTranslation' are added to the microtask queue


// 'Me First!' is logged to the console
console.log('Me first!')

// The callstack is now empty!!

// micro-task queue takes priority over the callback queue
// 'parseData' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return
// 'logTranslation' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return

// Finally the callstack is empty and sayHello can be passed to the callstack and executed

I suppose a version without comments might also be helpful

window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0)

fetch(translate('why'))
  .then(parseData)
  .then(logTranslation)

delayScriptRunning() // 2 seconds

console.log('Me first!')

Expected output

  1. ‘Me first!’
  2. ‘Pourquoi’
  3. ‘Hello’

Actual Output

  1. ‘Me first!’
  2. ‘Hello’
  3. ‘Pourquoi’

I guess the confusion for me centres around the onfulfillment array and also .json()

Are the two thenables added to the onfulfillment array and in turn both sent to the micro-task queue on a value being set?

What is json() doing that enables sayHello to be executed?

Wood for the trees is coming to mind.