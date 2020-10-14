Micro-task queue and callback queue confusion

I’m following a course and have tried to break down this question in the code (see comments)

function translate (word) {
  const apiKey = '...'

  return 'https://www.googleapis.com' +
    '/language/translate/v2' +
    `?key=${apiKey}` +
    '&source=en' +
    '&target=fr' +
    `&q=${encodeURIComponent(word)}`
}

function sayHello () {
  console.log('Hello')
}

function parseData (response) {
  return response.json()
}

function logTranslation (parsedResponse) {
  console.log(
    parsedResponse
      .data
      .translations[0]
      .translatedText // 'Pourquoi'
  )
}

function delayScriptRunning () {
  for (let i = 0; i < 100000000; i++) {
    Math.random()
  }
}

// Let's start from here

// browser feature timer set and after ~1ms
// sayHello is added to the callback queue
// where it waits until the callstack is free
window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0)

// xmlHttpRequest request is sent to the given url
// a promise object is created with a
// value property set to undefined
// and an empty onfulfillment array
fetch(translate('why'))

// parseData function definition is immediately added to the onfulfillment array
  .then(parseData)

// logTranslation is also immediately added to the onfulfillment array
  .then(logTranslation)


// global execution is delayed by a couple of seconds
delayScriptRunning()

// during this delay the translate api sends back a response
// which is assigned to the promise's value property
// with the value being set onfulfillment is triggered and the callbacks
// 'parseData' and 'logTranslation' are added to the microtask queue


// 'Me First!' is logged to the console
console.log('Me first!')

// The callstack is now empty!!

// micro-task queue takes priority over the callback queue
// 'parseData' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return
// 'logTranslation' is added to the callstack, executed and removed on return

// Finally the callstack is empty and sayHello can be passed to the callstack and executed

I suppose a version without comments might also be helpful

window.setTimeout(sayHello, 0)

fetch(translate('why'))
  .then(parseData)
  .then(logTranslation)

delayScriptRunning() // 2 seconds

console.log('Me first!')

Expected output

  1. ‘Me first!’
  2. ‘Pourquoi’
  3. ‘Hello’

Actual Output

  1. ‘Me first!’
  2. ‘Hello’
  3. ‘Pourquoi’

I guess the confusion for me centres around the onfulfillment array and also .json()

Are the two thenables added to the onfulfillment array and in turn both sent to the micro-task queue on a value being set?

What is json() doing that enables sayHello to be executed?

Wood for the trees is coming to mind.

The way that I understand this is: setTimeout that the fetch first takes place, but takes a long time to happen because of network communication delays, and after the delay loop as part of the script execution Me first! is immediately shown.

After that there is no guarantee of which order that things occur in. It can depend on the browser and differing network speeds.

In your case the setTimeout triggered first before the fetch was resolved which makes sense, as it takes a long time (comparatively for computers) for the fetch request to be sent to Google and for the translation to occur, before being sent back to you.