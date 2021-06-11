Mic not working on PUBG Mobile?

LilianaSanders: LilianaSanders: Hello, My name is Liliana Sanders. And I am a advisor as well as community member The mic is not working in pubg. I have updated my Beast to Android Pie and have been facing this issue since then. Is this problem with the main server, or is it internal to my device? Also tried to check if my headphone mic is working or not. But the mic is not working. So, please fix this as soon as possible, I am a big pub lover. Thanks.

Thank you all of you, I found the solution using which I have to read my mobile how to access PUBG mobile microphone.

For that I had to try these steps:

To fix the mic problem, open the Settings app on your device. Now scroll down and tap on Application Management option. There you have to find pubg mobile and open tap. Then all you have to do is click on the Allow option, find the Microphone option in the list and enable it.

After that I checked Mic testing website mictests.net, with the help of which I was able to make sure that the mic is working properly or not.