Mic not working on PUBG Mobile?

My name is Liliana Sanders. And I am a advisor as well as community member The mic is not working in pubg. I have updated my Beast to Android Pie and have been facing this issue since then. Is this problem with the main server, or is it internal to my device? Also tried to check if my headphone mic is working or not. But the mic is not working. So, please fix this as soon as possible, I am a big pub lover.
Hello @LilianaSanders welcome to the forums. I’m not sure this is the best place to ask for help with this issue as it is a web dev forum not a gaming forum. Hopefully someone will come along who can help…