Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

Oh boy! More stuff to play with!!!
I fixed the white fade test site:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
Please don’t do that
It’s impossible for me to read anything that small (even worse when sideways on my old phone). I (nor most other people these days) would even stop and look at a site where they had to pinch and zoom to see anything.
If I land on a site that is scaled down it means its not optimised for mobile and not up to date with best practices . I would be very suspicious of that site and its security and leave straight away. You only get one shot at a first impression
Turn the phone horizontal and it’s full size fills the screen, but…
Gotcha! I agree. The new coding looks great:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test-5.htm
Not on my old iphone5 Still too small to read. (for me anyway).
Glad you are making progress
I’ve been playing around with this just for fun and don’t expect you to implement this but I think it looks quite fun
I also put up a version4 with the blurred image behind which loses the blur when you move your mouse outside the gallery section.
Might give you some ideas but notice that the html has been modified slightly as well as the css and js on both examples above.
Should keep you busy on the weekend
V3
(move mouse to side)
v4 (blurred bg)
(move mouse to side)
Couldn’t post screenshots or images on pen, so I’ll do this here.
I have: Google Chrome is up to date Version 83.0.4103.116 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I’m using a 42" Screen, 13" Dell XPS, and of course my phone.
I just tried it on Microsoft Edge and it works there but barely like page is too big? I’ll make screenshots and post in a few minutes. On laptop, M Edge & Chrome works great, but messed up on Explorer (no blur, just black screen). I use Google Chrome the most. Correction, it does work on my laptop in Google Chrome, oversized on 42" screen. When place the cursor in the blurred area, the pic goes full size but but oversized? Doesn’t fit the screen.
Here is pic of 42" & laptop of both in google chrome with cursor on main screen.
And what it looks like in Microsoft Edge
I mostly use Google Chrome and Edge some, but don’t know what others use the most?
I don’t care if it works or not on Explorer… don’t think anyone uses it?
I’m thinking my 42" screen messes up things as it is a bit oversized on everything, so I minimize it a tad to see everything. That is when the code don’t work well, but it works fine on my Dell XPS laptop when I go to full screen.
Hi,
Ok its working as it should in latest Edge, Chrome and Firexox all on PC. It’s also working in Chrome, Firefox and Safari (and ios) on mac systems. It does not work in IE11 but I would not have expected it to.
Regarding the full screen being oversized then yes that’s because I set the image to cover the viewport. Obviously all your images are not the same aspect ratio as the viewport (or any viewport or device) so what the browser does is it increase both the width and height of the image uniformly (to maintain aspect ratio) until the whole area is covered. This is what background-size:cover does.
Usually this would not be an issue as some cropping would go unnoticed but alas some of your images have wildly different aspect ratios. If this is an issue for you then you can set the value of background-size to contain and then the whole image is contained within the viewport. Obviously that means it won’t fit the whole viewport unless it just happens to match the aspect ratio.
The code needed for that is simple and is as follows.
background-size: contain;/* was cover*/
It goes here:
.bodybg:after {
content: "";
position: fixed;
z-index: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: no-repeat 50% 50%;
background-size: contain;/* was cover*/
background-image: var(--body-bg);
filter: blur(7px);
transition: .5s ease;
}
If you care about IE11 then the best thing to do is to isolate IE11 from the js and just let it have the simpler version where when you click an image the large image opens up in another page.
I have made a version 5 with all that code in place but required large changes to the js and some small changes to the css.
I also added the ‘contain’ into that version above so you could test the effect. Its’s still quite good as you see the whole image but obviously you get gaps at the edges depending on aspect ratio.
This is much like what you had before and you lose the tab holding its last hovered state because that was accomplished with JS.
If you wanted some js support for IE11 then that would be a job for the JS forum as I am not familiar with ie11’s idiosyncrasies regarding JS (CSS is my forte).
Hope that helps but not back until tomorrow now.
Thanks for the response Paul. As it does work well on Chrome & Ms Edge if I don’t make the page smaller. I will leave the coding alone for now, maybe play with the first code you mentioned to check it out:
Usually this would not be an issue as some cropping would go unnoticed but alas some of your images have wildly different aspect ratios. If this is an issue for you then you can set the value of background-size to contain and then the whole image is contained within the viewport. Obviously that means it won’t fit the whole viewport unless it just happens to match the aspect ratio.
I don’t care about Microsoft IE11, don’t use it, but do use Microsoft Edge and this works well on that too, if I don’t make the page smaller, same as Chrome. Let me explain what happens. It has nothing to do with the codes. For some reason my 42" monitor is not the same as my XPS laptop. It’s a bit oversized. I have to make page smaller so I can see everything… just a little bit, to see the edges on the screen, but when I do, the full screen coding disappears… see attached pic of what I’m talking about. If you look at second pic of laptop you see just how little I make the page smaller, but it’s enough to throw off the coding, no fault of yours. I will have to find a way to make the 42" HDTV to match my laptop. As I use both together all day long.
This is where you see the small amount I make the page smaller.
So Paul your code is fine, it’s my end and I’ll figure out a way to fix it.
Sorry for causing you work to harder…
That looks like to me that you have not set up your monitor correctly from the monitor settings. It has nothing to do with html or CSS as far as I can from your screenshots.
The content on your screen should not be inaccessible at the edges and you need to go through your display options to set it up correctly.
I’ve been too lazy with doing the websites to play with HDTV, but looks like I gotta do it now. But that will have to wait until Monday as wifey is off from work and has a bunch of “honey do’s” to do around the house…
My monitor now matches the laptops. End of problem.
I adjusted my “underscan percentage” to 1% to fix it.
https://cdn.windowsreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Intel-Graphics-Control-Panel.png
Extremely pleased the way the website looks now. Now to implement it to my other two galleries, then to add a couple more after that. Was lazy this past week leading up to America’s 4th of July… family BQ. Doing some work around the house etc.
Okay, another question.
I’d like to have my main featured photo at the top when you take the mouse cursor outside the photo for it to take up the whole screen, especially the blurred part. It’s not doing it even though I tried changing the size in the header “style” area and in the body, image size. I had increased the image size several times all the way up past 1920 pixels but no change.
As for the gallery photos, they can stay the same.
See screenshots.
What I’d like it to look like, filling the whole screen:
But this is the widest I can get the blurred screen:
The blurred image does take up the whole screen in my example.
You need to remove the contain from the default view and only apply contain in the hover.
/* background image to cover viewport */
.bodybg:after {
content: "";
position: fixed;
z-index: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: no-repeat 50% 50%;
background-size: cover; /* Use cover here not contain */
background-image:url(0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg);/* fallback*/
filter: blur(7px);
transition: .5s ease;
}
@media (min-width:1250px) and (any-hover: hover) {
.bodybg:hover + .wrap{opacity:0;}
.bodybg:hover:after {
filter: blur(0px);
background-size: contain;
}
etc...
...
You only want to use the value
contain when the picture is not blurred and then it will maintain its aspect ratio and not be cropped. We talked about this in one of the posts above I think
There were so many, I guess I missed it. Sorry.
This does the trick! The opening home page now looks like it should.
You need to remove the fallback background image or ise the variable after it like this.
html {
--body-bg: url(2017-MtAdams_TahklakhLake_Sunrise-1920px.jpg);
}
/* background image to cover viewport */
.bodybg:after {
content: "";
position: fixed;
z-index: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: no-repeat 50% 50%;
background-size: cover; /* Use cover here not contain */
background-image:url(2017-MtAdams_TahklakhLake_Sunrise-1920px.jpg);/* fallback*/
background-image: var(--body-bg);
filter: blur(7px);
transition: .5s ease;
}
Otherwise the body image will not change when a small image is clicked.
Yes this thread is too unwieldy now and has changed topics a few times so I will close it.
