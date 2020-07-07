Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

Hi,

Ok its working as it should in latest Edge, Chrome and Firexox all on PC. It’s also working in Chrome, Firefox and Safari (and ios) on mac systems. It does not work in IE11 but I would not have expected it to.

Regarding the full screen being oversized then yes that’s because I set the image to cover the viewport. Obviously all your images are not the same aspect ratio as the viewport (or any viewport or device) so what the browser does is it increase both the width and height of the image uniformly (to maintain aspect ratio) until the whole area is covered. This is what background-size:cover does.

Usually this would not be an issue as some cropping would go unnoticed but alas some of your images have wildly different aspect ratios. If this is an issue for you then you can set the value of background-size to contain and then the whole image is contained within the viewport. Obviously that means it won’t fit the whole viewport unless it just happens to match the aspect ratio.

The code needed for that is simple and is as follows.

background-size: contain;/* was cover*/

It goes here:

.bodybg:after { content: ""; position: fixed; z-index: 0; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; background: no-repeat 50% 50%; background-size: contain;/* was cover*/ background-image: var(--body-bg); filter: blur(7px); transition: .5s ease; }

If you care about IE11 then the best thing to do is to isolate IE11 from the js and just let it have the simpler version where when you click an image the large image opens up in another page.

I have made a version 5 with all that code in place but required large changes to the js and some small changes to the css.

I also added the ‘contain’ into that version above so you could test the effect. Its’s still quite good as you see the whole image but obviously you get gaps at the edges depending on aspect ratio.

This is much like what you had before and you lose the tab holding its last hovered state because that was accomplished with JS.

If you wanted some js support for IE11 then that would be a job for the JS forum as I am not familiar with ie11’s idiosyncrasies regarding JS (CSS is my forte).

Hope that helps but not back until tomorrow now.