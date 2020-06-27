Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: This is where I’m seeing it so you can check to see if I messed up on the code somewhere:

No that’s by my design and was done on purpose

It is caused by the following code:

.photo ul.topic > li.active:after { content: ""; position: absolute; right: 15px; top: 15px; bottom: 15px; width: 100px; background: linear-gradient( 270deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, 1) 0%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 100% ); z-index: 999; opacity: 0.8; pointer-events:none; } .photo ul.topic > li.active ul:after { content: "\00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 "; display: inline-block; width: 100px; height;100px; }

It’s a common UI idea that indicates to a user that the content is scrollable because of course mobiles do not have normal scrollbars as such and users may miss the fact that they can scroll. By fading out the right end of the block it should indicate to a user that they need to scroll the item into view so they can see it properly.

Otherwise they may just think there are only the images they can see.

If you don’t like it you can remove it but I think it makes sense for usability. Maybe the colour could be tweaked to a gray fade instead of a black fade or perhaps a white fade?

e.g.

.photo ul.topic > li.active:after { content: ""; position: absolute; right: 15px; top: 15px; bottom: 15px; width: 100px; background: linear-gradient( 270deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 0%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 100% ); z-index: 999; pointer-events:none; } .photo ul.topic > li.active ul:after { content: "\00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 "; display: inline-block; width: 100px; height;100px; }

Actually white looks better and I have updated the demo.

Note these are all just ideas that you can play around with and see how things work etc.