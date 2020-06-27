Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

Same thing when I click on a photo
No that’s by my design and was done on purpose
It is caused by the following code:
.photo ul.topic > li.active:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
right: 15px;
top: 15px;
bottom: 15px;
width: 100px;
background: linear-gradient(
270deg,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 1) 0%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 100%
);
z-index: 999;
opacity: 0.8;
pointer-events:none;
}
.photo ul.topic > li.active ul:after {
content: "\00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 ";
display: inline-block;
width: 100px;
height;100px;
}
It’s a common UI idea that indicates to a user that the content is scrollable because of course mobiles do not have normal scrollbars as such and users may miss the fact that they can scroll. By fading out the right end of the block it should indicate to a user that they need to scroll the item into view so they can see it properly.
Otherwise they may just think there are only the images they can see.
If you don’t like it you can remove it but I think it makes sense for usability. Maybe the colour could be tweaked to a gray fade instead of a black fade or perhaps a white fade?
e.g.
.photo ul.topic > li.active:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
right: 15px;
top: 15px;
bottom: 15px;
width: 100px;
background: linear-gradient(
270deg,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 0%,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 100%
);
z-index: 999;
pointer-events:none;
}
.photo ul.topic > li.active ul:after {
content: "\00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 ";
display: inline-block;
width: 100px;
height;100px;
}
Actually white looks better and I have updated the demo.
Note these are all just ideas that you can play around with and see how things work etc.
Your sure full of ideas and I love them! I see the idea is to get the viewer to scroll to the right to see more pics.
I think maybe black was pretty strong as it drew attention to it by my wife, my uncle and me… “what is that dark shadow there for?” So that part did work, but I think drew away from the actual photo. I’ll try both grey and white on my test site.
I appreciate the effort and work and love the changes I see. This is fun. At first I was dreading doing the new website, put it off for months. Thanks to you folks here I didn’t put it off any longer!
In fact, compare the new site to my old one and see the vast difference.
Old outdated website:
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm
New modern website:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
In fact since this is a worldwide community, if you want to know more about me,
click the “about” button on the bottom of the new website.
Can I make that grey border that goes around the top pic and the gallery a little thinner? That might also make the top photo a tad bigger too.
Something went wrong here? I copied/pasted your pen JS and CSS and my site reverted to the old one, no scrolling to the right?
What did I screw up this time?
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
However the whole page shows up this time on screen cell phone screen. I do like that.
Thankfully I was using test website, my main/index is intact:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
Did you remember the meta viewport tag?
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
Without that tag mobiles will assume the display is 980px wide and just scale it smaller and the media queries will not be activated correctly.
Ah… I would have never figured that one out… since it was above the script, I figured it was meant for keywords. Duh!
I’ll go fix that in my test website. I kinda like the way (currently) the whole page shows up on mobile and if you want to see the photo bigger, simply turn your phone horizontally. I’m going to try that white fade on the test website though to see how that one looks.
Thanks again, now to go fix that on my test website.
Ok I’ve put up a third version for you to play around with where I have changed the borders to be thinner and messed about with the border colours a little.
I also added some defaults to help consistency by specifying a font-stack and default line-height. The biggest change than may confuse you is I switched to the box-sizing: border-box model because that’s the one I use these days and is much easier to use.
That means I needed to change a few dimensions as the padding and borders are now contained with the elements width and height and not additive as per the default box model. (I may have missed the odd pixel here and there so keep your eyes peeled.)
I also changed the border to black around the mast image and also set the background to black as to my eye that looks much better but feel free to adapt your version to your requirements.
The mobile version has the white fade in place now which I have tweaked slightly (just use the device toolbar on the devtool windows to see the (estimated) mobile view). Note that codepen does not represent a real version in all respects as it creates the site in a an iframe so for best results you want to have the code on an stand alone live page. (Also codepen struggles with the devtoolbar device toggle button and often crashes. Codepen is great for demos 99% of the time but does have occasional glitches not present in a real page).
Further challenges would be to make this more keyboard friendly so that it could be navigated without a mouse but that may be quite a test given the way this is designed.
As I said before these demos are for you to take away and to learn from and then modify to a design that suits you.
Here’s a screenshot from my very old iPhone 5:
Oh boy! More stuff to play with!!!
I fixed the white fade test site:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
Please don’t do that
It’s impossible for me to read anything that small (even worse when sideways on my old phone). I (nor most other people these days) would even stop and look at a site where they had to pinch and zoom to see anything.
If I land on a site that is scaled down it means its not optimised for mobile and not up to date with best practices . I would be very suspicious of that site and its security and leave straight away. You only get one shot at a first impression
Turn the phone horizontal and it’s full size fills the screen, but…
Gotcha! I agree. The new coding looks great:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test-5.htm
Not on my old iphone5 Still too small to read. (for me anyway).
Glad you are making progress
I’ve been playing around with this just for fun and don’t expect you to implement this but I think it looks quite fun
I also put up a version4 with the blurred image behind which loses the blur when you move your mouse outside the gallery section.
Might give you some ideas but notice that the html has been modified slightly as well as the css and js on both examples above.
Should keep you busy on the weekend
V3
(move mouse to side)
v4 (blurred bg)
(move mouse to side)
Couldn’t post screenshots or images on pen, so I’ll do this here.
I have: Google Chrome is up to date Version 83.0.4103.116 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I’m using a 42" Screen, 13" Dell XPS, and of course my phone.
I just tried it on Microsoft Edge and it works there but barely like page is too big? I’ll make screenshots and post in a few minutes. On laptop, M Edge & Chrome works great, but messed up on Explorer (no blur, just black screen). I use Google Chrome the most. Correction, it does work on my laptop in Google Chrome, oversized on 42" screen. When place the cursor in the blurred area, the pic goes full size but but oversized? Doesn’t fit the screen.
Here is pic of 42" & laptop of both in google chrome with cursor on main screen.
And what it looks like in Microsoft Edge
I mostly use Google Chrome and Edge some, but don’t know what others use the most?
I don’t care if it works or not on Explorer… don’t think anyone uses it?
I’m thinking my 42" screen messes up things as it is a bit oversized on everything, so I minimize it a tad to see everything. That is when the code don’t work well, but it works fine on my Dell XPS laptop when I go to full screen.
Hi,
Ok its working as it should in latest Edge, Chrome and Firexox all on PC. It’s also working in Chrome, Firefox and Safari (and ios) on mac systems. It does not work in IE11 but I would not have expected it to.
Regarding the full screen being oversized then yes that’s because I set the image to cover the viewport. Obviously all your images are not the same aspect ratio as the viewport (or any viewport or device) so what the browser does is it increase both the width and height of the image uniformly (to maintain aspect ratio) until the whole area is covered. This is what background-size:cover does.
Usually this would not be an issue as some cropping would go unnoticed but alas some of your images have wildly different aspect ratios. If this is an issue for you then you can set the value of background-size to contain and then the whole image is contained within the viewport. Obviously that means it won’t fit the whole viewport unless it just happens to match the aspect ratio.
The code needed for that is simple and is as follows.
background-size: contain;/* was cover*/
It goes here:
.bodybg:after {
content: "";
position: fixed;
z-index: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: no-repeat 50% 50%;
background-size: contain;/* was cover*/
background-image: var(--body-bg);
filter: blur(7px);
transition: .5s ease;
}
If you care about IE11 then the best thing to do is to isolate IE11 from the js and just let it have the simpler version where when you click an image the large image opens up in another page.
I have made a version 5 with all that code in place but required large changes to the js and some small changes to the css.
I also added the ‘contain’ into that version above so you could test the effect. Its’s still quite good as you see the whole image but obviously you get gaps at the edges depending on aspect ratio.
This is much like what you had before and you lose the tab holding its last hovered state because that was accomplished with JS.
If you wanted some js support for IE11 then that would be a job for the JS forum as I am not familiar with ie11’s idiosyncrasies regarding JS (CSS is my forte).
Hope that helps but not back until tomorrow now.
Thanks for the response Paul. As it does work well on Chrome & Ms Edge if I don’t make the page smaller. I will leave the coding alone for now, maybe play with the first code you mentioned to check it out:
Usually this would not be an issue as some cropping would go unnoticed but alas some of your images have wildly different aspect ratios. If this is an issue for you then you can set the value of background-size to contain and then the whole image is contained within the viewport. Obviously that means it won’t fit the whole viewport unless it just happens to match the aspect ratio.
I don’t care about Microsoft IE11, don’t use it, but do use Microsoft Edge and this works well on that too, if I don’t make the page smaller, same as Chrome. Let me explain what happens. It has nothing to do with the codes. For some reason my 42" monitor is not the same as my XPS laptop. It’s a bit oversized. I have to make page smaller so I can see everything… just a little bit, to see the edges on the screen, but when I do, the full screen coding disappears… see attached pic of what I’m talking about. If you look at second pic of laptop you see just how little I make the page smaller, but it’s enough to throw off the coding, no fault of yours. I will have to find a way to make the 42" HDTV to match my laptop. As I use both together all day long.
This is where you see the small amount I make the page smaller.
So Paul your code is fine, it’s my end and I’ll figure out a way to fix it.
Sorry for causing you work to harder…
That looks like to me that you have not set up your monitor correctly from the monitor settings. It has nothing to do with html or CSS as far as I can from your screenshots.
The content on your screen should not be inaccessible at the edges and you need to go through your display options to set it up correctly.