Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

Thanks for the response Paul. As it does work well on Chrome & Ms Edge if I don’t make the page smaller. I will leave the coding alone for now, maybe play with the first code you mentioned to check it out:

Usually this would not be an issue as some cropping would go unnoticed but alas some of your images have wildly different aspect ratios. If this is an issue for you then you can set the value of background-size to contain and then the whole image is contained within the viewport. Obviously that means it won’t fit the whole viewport unless it just happens to match the aspect ratio.

I don’t care about Microsoft IE11, don’t use it, but do use Microsoft Edge and this works well on that too, if I don’t make the page smaller, same as Chrome. Let me explain what happens. It has nothing to do with the codes. For some reason my 42" monitor is not the same as my XPS laptop. It’s a bit oversized. I have to make page smaller so I can see everything… just a little bit, to see the edges on the screen, but when I do, the full screen coding disappears… see attached pic of what I’m talking about. If you look at second pic of laptop you see just how little I make the page smaller, but it’s enough to throw off the coding, no fault of yours. I will have to find a way to make the 42" HDTV to match my laptop. As I use both together all day long.



This is where you see the small amount I make the page smaller.

So Paul your code is fine, it’s my end and I’ll figure out a way to fix it.

Sorry for causing you work to harder…