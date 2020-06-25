Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: Can I make that grey border that goes around the top pic and the gallery a little thinner? That might also make the top photo a tad bigger too.

Ok I’ve put up a third version for you to play around with where I have changed the borders to be thinner and messed about with the border colours a little.

I also added some defaults to help consistency by specifying a font-stack and default line-height. The biggest change than may confuse you is I switched to the box-sizing: border-box model because that’s the one I use these days and is much easier to use.

That means I needed to change a few dimensions as the padding and borders are now contained with the elements width and height and not additive as per the default box model. (I may have missed the odd pixel here and there so keep your eyes peeled.)

I also changed the border to black around the mast image and also set the background to black as to my eye that looks much better but feel free to adapt your version to your requirements.

The mobile version has the white fade in place now which I have tweaked slightly (just use the device toolbar on the devtool windows to see the (estimated) mobile view). Note that codepen does not represent a real version in all respects as it creates the site in a an iframe so for best results you want to have the code on an stand alone live page. (Also codepen struggles with the devtoolbar device toggle button and often crashes. Codepen is great for demos 99% of the time but does have occasional glitches not present in a real page).

Further challenges would be to make this more keyboard friendly so that it could be navigated without a mouse but that may be quite a test given the way this is designed.

As I said before these demos are for you to take away and to learn from and then modify to a design that suits you.

Here’s a screenshot from my very old iPhone 5: