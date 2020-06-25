Methods for displaying gallery images with titles

I’ll look at it later, but whether I use it or not, I always enjoy learning something.
Thanks for your efforts.
I’ll look at it later, but whether I use it or not, I always enjoy learning something.
The Website is looking really good. A couple areas of improvement I have in mind, but don’t know how to implement them, one is I find it irritating when I place the mouse cursor over like say the tab, “Bald Eagles” if I move the cursor wrong, it jumps back to the “active” Mountain & Lakes tab. I get complaints about that but don’t know how to fix it? How do I get it to stay on “Bald Eagles” no matter where the mouse cursor is?
https://moskovita-photography.com/
What you mean is how do you get it to stay on “Bald Eagles” unless you hover over any of the other top row tabs.
This can only be done in JS if you are talking about a hover activating the tab and keeping it constant until another top tab is hovered. The usual method is to add a class (using JS) to the tab when you hover over it and use that class to keep the submenu open (much in the same way that the hover rules keep the menu open. Indeed you would use the same code and just add an active class into the mix). When the user hovers another tab then you take off the class from the previous tab and apply it to the newly hovered tab, The CSS takes care of the rest
I’ll try and knock up a demo this afternoon to show the method. As this is an enhancement then JS is perfect for this as the menu still works without JS.
Here’s the revised JS to allow for the active tab to stay ‘alive’ even if you move the mouse outside.
(function (d) {
"use strict";
const allImages = d.querySelectorAll("[data-alt] img");
const mastImage = d.querySelector("#mastImage");
for (let i = 0; i < allImages.length; i++) {
allImages[i].addEventListener("click", function (e) {
mastImage.classList.remove("blur");
void mastImage.offsetWidth; //trigger reflow to start keyframe
mastImage.classList.add("blur");
mastImage.src = allImages[i].src;
mastImage.setAttribute("alt", allImages[i].getAttribute("alt"));
e.preventDefault();
});
}
// add tab hover code
const topTabs = d.querySelectorAll(".topic > li");
for (let j = 0; j < topTabs.length; j++) {
topTabs[j].addEventListener("mouseover", function (e) {
removeActiveTab();
topTabs[j].classList.add("active");
});
}
function removeActiveTab() {
for (let k = 0; k < topTabs.length; k++) {
topTabs[k].classList.remove("active");
}
}
})(document);
You already have an active class so the CSS doesn’t need to change.
I updated the previous demo to show it in action.
I also added ‘some’ of Erik’s suggestion on flexbox
Just for fun I changed the thumbnails to horizontal scrolling for small screen as it was impossible to use on a mobile as you had to scroll all the way down the page and then all the way back up to see the image.
It will look like this on small screens .
Okay, what am I doing wrong? I copied the script and replaced the one currently at the bottom of webpage right above body></html
Nothing changed?
If this works I’m thinking making a separate page of this and of adding a button on main index page saying something like this “For CELL Phones”.
I was testing the above script here:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
The css was also changed so you need to copy that as well.
You don’t need to add a button for small screens as they will get the display automatically due to the media queries. That’s what responsive design is about
Offline now until tomorrow
I have a question? On my Galaxy 9 plus, wife’s iPhone 8+ and uncles iPhone 6+, we’re all getting a black shadow/cloud on the right side of the screen?
It doesn’t show up in yours. This is where I’m seeing it so you can check to see if I messed up on the code somewhere:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
No that’s by my design and was done on purpose
It is caused by the following code:
.photo ul.topic > li.active:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
right: 15px;
top: 15px;
bottom: 15px;
width: 100px;
background: linear-gradient(
270deg,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 1) 0%,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 100%
);
z-index: 999;
opacity: 0.8;
pointer-events:none;
}
.photo ul.topic > li.active ul:after {
content: "\00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 ";
display: inline-block;
width: 100px;
height;100px;
}
It’s a common UI idea that indicates to a user that the content is scrollable because of course mobiles do not have normal scrollbars as such and users may miss the fact that they can scroll. By fading out the right end of the block it should indicate to a user that they need to scroll the item into view so they can see it properly.
Otherwise they may just think there are only the images they can see.
If you don’t like it you can remove it but I think it makes sense for usability. Maybe the colour could be tweaked to a gray fade instead of a black fade or perhaps a white fade?
e.g.
.photo ul.topic > li.active:after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
right: 15px;
top: 15px;
bottom: 15px;
width: 100px;
background: linear-gradient(
270deg,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 1) 0%,
rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 100%
);
z-index: 999;
pointer-events:none;
}
.photo ul.topic > li.active ul:after {
content: "\00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 \00a0 ";
display: inline-block;
width: 100px;
height;100px;
}
Actually white looks better and I have updated the demo.
Note these are all just ideas that you can play around with and see how things work etc.
Your sure full of ideas and I love them! I see the idea is to get the viewer to scroll to the right to see more pics.
I think maybe black was pretty strong as it drew attention to it by my wife, my uncle and me… “what is that dark shadow there for?” So that part did work, but I think drew away from the actual photo. I’ll try both grey and white on my test site.
I appreciate the effort and work and love the changes I see. This is fun. At first I was dreading doing the new website, put it off for months. Thanks to you folks here I didn’t put it off any longer!
In fact, compare the new site to my old one and see the vast difference.
Old outdated website:
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm
New modern website:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
In fact since this is a worldwide community, if you want to know more about me,
click the “about” button on the bottom of the new website.
Can I make that grey border that goes around the top pic and the gallery a little thinner? That might also make the top photo a tad bigger too.
Something went wrong here? I copied/pasted your pen JS and CSS and my site reverted to the old one, no scrolling to the right?
What did I screw up this time?
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
However the whole page shows up this time on screen cell phone screen. I do like that.
Thankfully I was using test website, my main/index is intact:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
Did you remember the meta viewport tag?
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
Without that tag mobiles will assume the display is 980px wide and just scale it smaller and the media queries will not be activated correctly.
Ah… I would have never figured that one out… since it was above the script, I figured it was meant for keywords. Duh!
I’ll go fix that in my test website. I kinda like the way (currently) the whole page shows up on mobile and if you want to see the photo bigger, simply turn your phone horizontally. I’m going to try that white fade on the test website though to see how that one looks.
Thanks again, now to go fix that on my test website.
Ok I’ve put up a third version for you to play around with where I have changed the borders to be thinner and messed about with the border colours a little.
I also added some defaults to help consistency by specifying a font-stack and default line-height. The biggest change than may confuse you is I switched to the box-sizing: border-box model because that’s the one I use these days and is much easier to use.
That means I needed to change a few dimensions as the padding and borders are now contained with the elements width and height and not additive as per the default box model. (I may have missed the odd pixel here and there so keep your eyes peeled.)
I also changed the border to black around the mast image and also set the background to black as to my eye that looks much better but feel free to adapt your version to your requirements.
The mobile version has the white fade in place now which I have tweaked slightly (just use the device toolbar on the devtool windows to see the (estimated) mobile view). Note that codepen does not represent a real version in all respects as it creates the site in a an iframe so for best results you want to have the code on an stand alone live page. (Also codepen struggles with the devtoolbar device toggle button and often crashes. Codepen is great for demos 99% of the time but does have occasional glitches not present in a real page).
Further challenges would be to make this more keyboard friendly so that it could be navigated without a mouse but that may be quite a test given the way this is designed.
As I said before these demos are for you to take away and to learn from and then modify to a design that suits you.
Here’s a screenshot from my very old iPhone 5:
Oh boy! More stuff to play with!!!
I fixed the white fade test site:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test.htm
Please don’t do that
It’s impossible for me to read anything that small (even worse when sideways on my old phone). I (nor most other people these days) would even stop and look at a site where they had to pinch and zoom to see anything.
If I land on a site that is scaled down it means its not optimised for mobile and not up to date with best practices . I would be very suspicious of that site and its security and leave straight away. You only get one shot at a first impression
Turn the phone horizontal and it’s full size fills the screen, but…
Gotcha! I agree. The new coding looks great:
https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack-Moskovita-Photography_Test-5.htm
Not on my old iphone5 Still too small to read. (for me anyway).
Glad you are making progress
I’ve been playing around with this just for fun and don’t expect you to implement this but I think it looks quite fun
I also put up a version4 with the blurred image behind which loses the blur when you move your mouse outside the gallery section.
Might give you some ideas but notice that the html has been modified slightly as well as the css and js on both examples above.
Should keep you busy on the weekend
V3
(move mouse to side)
v4 (blurred bg)
(move mouse to side)