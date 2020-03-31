Why is the method that has a
setTimeout() only gets executed twice?
Here is the pen
It works normally when I use arrow functions.
Method inside a class
Why is the method that has a
What do you expect to happen? It’s set up to only run twice now, once on your window load, and the other when you manually call the output function again (in the output function). That’s 2 times.
Hi @Chronzam, that’s because when passing
this.output to
setTimeout() directly, it will be called in the context on the
window to which
this will then refer; hence,
this.message is
undefined the 2nd time (as is
this.output).
With arrow functions OTOH the
this binding will be preserved; another way would be to explicitly
bind(this) like so:
window.setTimeout(this.output.bind(this))
// Essentially the same as
window.setTimeout(() => this.output())
A common approach would be to already do so in the constructor, so that
this.output will always have the desired
this binding:
class SetTimeout {
constructor (message) {
this.message = message
this.output = this.output.bind(this)
}
output () {
console.log(`output this: "${this.message}"`)
window.setTimeout(this.output, 3000)
}
}
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.