Method inside a class

Hi @Chronzam, that’s because when passing this.output to setTimeout() directly, it will be called in the context on the window to which this will then refer; hence, this.message is undefined the 2nd time (as is this.output ).

With arrow functions OTOH the this binding will be preserved; another way would be to explicitly bind(this) like so:

window.setTimeout(this.output.bind(this)) // Essentially the same as window.setTimeout(() => this.output())

A common approach would be to already do so in the constructor, so that this.output will always have the desired this binding: