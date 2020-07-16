Meta Tags to make an image show up when my website is cited in various social media apps

I am trying to figure out how to make an image show up in various social media apps when my site is referenced by URL (see pic). Can anyone suggest a tutorial or source for how to do this? I don’t even know how to search for that?

Facebook uses the Open Graph protocol, and I believe most of the other big social networks do, too.

https://developers.facebook.com/tools/debug/

Perfect! Big thank you!

