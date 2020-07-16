I am trying to figure out how to make an image show up in various social media apps when my site is referenced by URL (see pic). Can anyone suggest a tutorial or source for how to do this? I don’t even know how to search for that?
Meta Tags to make an image show up when my website is cited in various social media apps
Facebook uses the Open Graph protocol, and I believe most of the other big social networks do, too.
3 Likes
Perfect! Big thank you!
1 Like
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.