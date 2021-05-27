Meta tags for every page

I’ve moved your post to a new thread, @OBXjuggler, because it’s a whole new issue.

You can forget about using the “keywords” meta tag because none of the major search engines uses it any more. You would just be wasting your time.

The description meta tag is important, and you should write a unique description for each page. Search engines may use the content of the meta tag, rather than the actual page, in results previews, so it’s worth taking time and doing this well.

You’ll find helpful guidance here: