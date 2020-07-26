Meta questions

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

2.3 Pointless META

There are a LOT of META tags that nothing out there actually uses. To be frank, I consider there to only be three or four legitimate META to be used. It is easier to list the legitimate ones than to try list all the possible garbage.

GOOD META :

name="viewport"

name="keywords"

name="description"

Apart from that, there’s usually little legitimate reason to be using META tags… making all the other ones people pull out of their backsides little more than pointless bloat. There ARE exceptions like certain (but not all) “openGraph” values or tracking software specific ones. Really though if you need extra scripted tracking software on your page, there’s probably something either wrong with your server or your knowledge on how to manage a website. Yes, Google Analytics, I’m looking at you!

2.4 overstuffed keywords META

A lot of people say the keywords META is now ignored completely, my own results beg to differ. I think the reason people think it’s ignored is few if any people use it correctly.

First off, it’s called keywords. NOT keyphrases, not keysentences, not keyparagraphs – keyWORDS!!! It should be 8 or 9 single words (I make an exception for unique multi-word pronouns – like the names of states, provinces, or even software) that exist in the BODY of your document, you want to have a slight ranking boost on. Preferably it should come in at under 127 characters… and some sites like SEOWorkers.com suggest even less than that.

It should also be thought of as a word jumble, you’ll often seen endless pointless messes like this where people try to come up with every possible combination.

For Example:

<meta name="keywords" content="babysitting keene new hampshire, babysitting winchester new hampshire, babysitting chesterfield new hampshire, babysitting walpole new hampshire" >

Pointlessly redundant – THIS would be functionally identical:

<meta name="keywords" content="babysitting,new hampshire,keene,winchester,chesterfield,walpole" >

Of course, if any of those do not exist inside the document BODY they have no business in your keywords META , and could make the whole thing be ignored; or worse result in the engines slapping you down for trying to game the system!

I would also point out that it’s a comma delimited list. I’ve seen people go and use all sorts of goofy characters like vertical breaks, asterisk, semicolons… and they’re all gibberish that also basically flushes your chances of a keywords META doing anything.

2.5 Nonsensical description META

The description META exists to be a short description of your site shown as a tooltip or as the text below your SERP listing. That’s it, that’s what it is for. Natural language text to tell people viewing your listing in the search engines what the site is about. It is NOT a place to endlessly stuff keywords, it is not a place to put oddball random information that doesn’t tell people what the site is about. It’s pretty simple, I’m shocked how many people screw it up. It is also recommended you keep it to below 127 characters – basically a sentence or two.

