Merry Christmas!

#1

Merry Christmas to all! santa-new hert

Nollaig Chridheil from Scotland! ctree

9 Likes
#2

Merry Christmas :christmas_tree::grin:

3 Likes
#3

Frohe Weihnachten from Germany! :christmas_tree: :tada:

4 Likes
#4

Bah, humbug!

From England

6 Likes
#5

สุขสันต์วันคริสต์มาส

Merry Christmas from the Land of Smiles :slight_smile:

No reindeer but we do have a Santa…

image

4 Likes
#6

Buon Natale from Italy

4 Likes
#7

I don’t do Christmas, but a Swede who does would say:
God Jul from Sweden

6 letters, I think there’s no shorter Christmas greeting than the Swedish one. :thinking:

Off topic:
Could the 10 letters new year greeting be the shortest too?
Gott Nytt År!

5 Likes
#8

Fijne kerstdagen from the Netherlands

(even though I’m currently in Germany, but we already had that one :grin:)

4 Likes
#9

Merry Christmas from Colorado USA

4 Likes
#10

Happy Holidays from PC

4 Likes
#11

Merry Christmas from the states.

4 Likes
#12

Merry Christmas everyone

3 Likes
#13

Merry Christmas From Bangladesh

1 Like
#14

Feliz Navidad from Spain

1 Like