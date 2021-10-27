MERN stack in 2021

Here are a few advantages of MERN:

Since it uses JS as front-end and backend language (React being JS library and NodeJs being JS environment) makes it easier to get started with.

It ensures a very smooth development process.

It is open source, yes you read it right. This means large library support and a huge community to help you in your learning process.

It has many built in testing tools

Any complex website - E-Commerce, social media, video calling, can be built using MERN stack making it perfect stack for you projects and start ups.

There are many other similar stacks available for building full-stack applications such as:

MEAN stack (MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS and NodeJS),

MEVN stack (MongoDB, ExpressJS, VueJS and NodeJS) and the

LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP).

All these stacks can be used to build full stack applications but MERN stack is highly in demand and most popular among developers. The stack is comparatively easier to learn and is well integrated.

You can read more about MERN stack here.

Happy Coding!