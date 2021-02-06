Merging 2 exported mysql files

Databases
#1

I have a mysql database.Im using it to add racks which are located in a room with hundreds so the process would take a few days/week. Is there a way to have a few friends start adding racks via a tablet or something (surface pro) using an instance of the database. Then at the end of there shift (once all the surface pros have been turned in) I can merge all the databases from each tablet so I would have a new database which would compare each of the instances database so I could decide which INSERT statement to keep if there are redundancies. Then I could update each instance so everyone is using the newest data

#2

what, nobody else jumped on this in 15 hours?

okay, i’ll start

(i might not be here till the end as with previous threads, but i’ll start)

imagine a scenario where you have to control multiple updates like you describe, with many people submitting many files, all of which need to be co-ordinated and checked against each other for overlaps and redundancies, with one small tiny change to your situation – they aren’t mysql updates but excel updates

what would you do then?