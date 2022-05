I have an object of array ike the following:

[ [ 1143808, 1143809 ], [ 1143810 ] ]

Can I merge it such that the end result is like the following?

[ 1143808, 1143809, 1143810]

Even if there are same numbers, I don’t want to remove the duplicates and want to retail all numbers. The above arrays in an object is dynamically generated so it can be different all time.