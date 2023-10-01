Menu with h2 tag ppears on mobile size with extra distances

<'-- on mobile level extra distances appears please help me–>
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.nav{
height:auto;
border:1px solid red;}
h2{}
h2 a {
font-size:20px;
width:94px;
height:30px;
padding:4px 6px;
font-size:18px;
margin:0px;
text-decoration:none;
display:inline-block;
}
h2 a:link, a:visited {
background-color: white;
color: purple;
border: 1px solid green;
text-align: center;
}
h2 a:hover {
background-color: lightgreen;
color: red;}
h2{display: inline-block;}
#right{float:right;}
h1 {position:relative;
color:green;
left:25px;}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
h2 {
float: none;
width: 50%;
}
h2 a {
width: 100%;
}
#right{float:none;}
}
SamA74
October 1, 2023, 12:13pm
3
Which distance are you referring to, the space to the right, or the gaps from the text to the border?
Either way, this space is because you set the width to 50%.
If its the vertical gap, that’s the default margins of h2.
Off-topic, I would question the semantics of using h2 for navigation.