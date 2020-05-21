Menu click working on report component but report details no

I work on angular 7 app contain two component

report

reportdetails

when i open my app main component is report component

report component have left side menu when click on reportid it go to reportdetail component and based on report id

it display data related to it on report detail component

my problem if you click any report id from menu on report detail component not working and

if click on menu on any report id on report component it working

Not working when click on any report from menu on report details component no effect happen

but component report that have menu working so how to solve this issue please ?

menu have issue as below