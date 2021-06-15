Menu Bar Not Scrolling Down

brandon47: brandon47: Thankyou, can you show me how to do this?

Just add jquery and it will work without any extra code as you are using bootstrap. You don’t need to write your own code unless you want to or are dumping the framework.

Just add jquery to your code and it will work out of the box.

<!-- jQuery (necessary for Bootstrap's JavaScript plugins) --> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js" integrity="sha384-nvAa0+6Qg9clwYCGGPpDQLVpLNn0fRaROjHqs13t4Ggj3Ez50XnGQqc/r8MhnRDZ" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="jsone/bootstrap.min.js"></script>

I added it to your page locally and the fixed header works straight away.

You do have a link to jquery in your page but it is a 404 file not found page. Link to the correct version of jquery for that old bootstrap layout you are using.