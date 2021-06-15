Menu Bar Not Scrolling Down

Sure, you can achieve by the following CSS and some jQuery. When user scrolls the page at a certain point we are adding a class to fixed the navbar.

CSS

.header-cover { -webkit-transition: all 0.6s ease; -moz-transition: all 0.6s ease; transition: all 0.6s ease; top: -50px; } .header-cover.fixed-top { position: fixed; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; z-index: 1036; box-shadow: 0 3px 12px -4px rgb(0 0 0 / 70%); } .header-cover.fixed-top .nav.navbar-nav { border-radius: 0; }

Jquery