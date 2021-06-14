Menu Bar Not Scrolling Down

Hello, if you look at this page the menu bar is not scrolling down as the User scrolls down the page https://www.annerleyaquarium.com.au/aquariums.htm
Can anyone tell me how to fix this?
Hello, if you look at this page the menu bar is not scrolling down as the User scrolls down the page https://www.annerleyaquarium.com.au/aquariums.htm
Can anyone tell me how to fix this?
Hello @brandon47 , Currently your navigation bar is not in fixed position so it will scroll with page as user scrolls the page. So You have to make the header fixed so that when user scrolls the page navigation bar will not scroll.
If you are trying to do it with bootstrap’s afix class then you need jquery to go with the bootstrap js.