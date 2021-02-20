Media query head scratcher

HTML & CSS
#1

having trouble writing a media query

for some reason i cannot figure it out!

please see https://forallthetime.com/links.html

what i want is on a tablet / small device “Nearby Places of Interest” link and “Events and programs” link to have a font-size of 1 rem and right and left margins drawn in closer (still horizontal)… i would like to experiment on this, change the numbers to tweak AND learn the code itself

BOY am i curious what my code should look like

i have written dozens and dozens of media queries but have trouble here

please help

MANY THANKS!!

#2 
@media (max-width: 538px) {
  .main {
    font-size: 1rem;
  }
  @media (max-width: 426px) {
    .main {
      font-size: 1rem;
    }
    @media (max-width: 426px) {
      .main a {
        font-size: 1.5rem;
      }
      }
    @media (max-width: 348px) {
      .main {
        font-size: 1rem;
      }

      @media (max-width: 348px) {
        .main a{
          font-size: 1.5rem;
        }

      @media (max-width: 244px) {
        .main {
          font-size: 1rem;
        }

Look closer. You’ve got some missing }'s in there…notice how my browser keeps indenting deeper?

#3

Instead of doing of a whole bunch of media queries, you really should be looking a using CSS Grid and Flex. You can really design the website anyway you want to and the nice thing is if you don’t like the layout it’s very easy to change.

I’m not trying to promote my website, but this is what I’m talking about: https://www.miniaturephotographer.com/

It’s also easier to design for smartphones and other small media devices (tablets) first then PCs and larger devices.