Media query head scratcher

HTML & CSS
having trouble writing a media query

for some reason i cannot figure it out!

please see https://forallthetime.com/links.html

what i want is on a tablet / small device “Nearby Places of Interest” link and “Events and programs” link to have a font-size of 1 rem and right and left margins drawn in closer (still horizontal)… i would like to experiment on this, change the numbers to tweak AND learn the code itself

BOY am i curious what my code should look like

i have written dozens and dozens of media queries but have trouble here

please help

MANY THANKS!!

#2 
@media (max-width: 538px) {
  .main {
    font-size: 1rem;
  }
  @media (max-width: 426px) {
    .main {
      font-size: 1rem;
    }
    @media (max-width: 426px) {
      .main a {
        font-size: 1.5rem;
      }
      }
    @media (max-width: 348px) {
      .main {
        font-size: 1rem;
      }

      @media (max-width: 348px) {
        .main a{
          font-size: 1.5rem;
        }

      @media (max-width: 244px) {
        .main {
          font-size: 1rem;
        }

Look closer. You’ve got some missing }'s in there…notice how my browser keeps indenting deeper?