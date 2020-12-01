Media queries orientation: landscape

kindly see www.forallthetime.com

yes i know its messy, will get to that : )

, i think my problem is in the CSS somewhere

yes, i successfully coded appropriate media queries for my small device. i am happy there

trouble writing media queries for small device landscape

i did some studying and experimenting, and i dont get it : (

first in my pen, to begin with, are my media queries written as they should? it is working on small device.

specifically, help with my .banner h1 and .text CSS

what is the proper code to turn these landscape, small device?

specifically .banner h1 and .text

i spent some time trying to figure this out

i am specifically mean the slide show and hamburger nav to drop down

i want to make a media query for the slide show landscape, for small phones and tablets

for example my .text class is the exact same code on landscape as is my code without media queries

in other words the .text class displays the ECXACT same way

please try looking at the site on a smart phone… portrait = beautiful, landscape = wonky

THAT maybe the best way to help me!! see for yourself the discrepancies

my portrait results are fine… therefore i a convinced i am making a orientation: landscape mistake somewhere

That’s your problem in a nutshell :slight_smile:

Which device is this and what is its landscape orientation width? Do you just want it to work on your device only or the hundreds of other devices all of which have different sizes to you?

If I’ve said this once I’ve said it 1000 times now but its worth repeating:

Forget about devices and orientation.

All you are interested in is the space available for your design and what space that design needs in order to function properly. Forget about devices and concentrate on your design. Open and close your browser window slowly and as soon as the design doesn’t fit properly throw in a media query at the point and make it work (check height of screen also). With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you cater for all devices now and in the future and any orientation.

For example on my desktop browser your page is badly broken at certain sizes.

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 11.12.36
Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 11.12.36711×795 532 KB

You don’t need to test in multiple devices just open and close your browser window or use the responsive option from the chrome devtools.

I don’t know what that codepen was supposed to be but you would almost never use media queries like that. Indeed the max-device-width media query is deprecated anyway and shouldn’t be used.

All you need is the max-width or min-width media query approach. It’s very straight forward.

I prefer the max-width approach and just work down from desktop to smaller devices

@media screen and (max-width: 800px){

}

The width you use in your media queries will depend on where your design needs adjustment and not some imaginary device size as their is no real standard device size.

In your design it looks like your hamburger menu should be active from about 810px and not at the 600px you have set.

You also need to reduce the text size in that banner as the screen gets smaller otherwise it overlaps all the content. I would do something like this:

#banner h1{
  font-size: clamp(1.75rem, 12vw, 6rem);
}

That would produce this effect rather than the overflowing text as in the previous picture.

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 11.32.58
Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 11.32.58590×510 124 KB

Regarding the slideshow then you need ot take the same care and find a size that works best across the range. As a starting point I would look at something like this:

.text{
  font-size: clamp(1rem, 3vw, 3rem);
}
@media screen and (max-height:500px){
.slideshow-container{max-width:450px;}
.text{font-size:1rem}
}
@media screen and (max-width:900px){
.slideshow-container{max-width:450px;}
}

That’s just a rough idea and not meant as a full solution. I’m not keen slideshows on mobiles and I would tend to hide them altogether unless they were one of the top end swipe-able responsive slideshows which take a lot of expert coding to get right.

You need to work through your page as mentioned above and adjust the elements based on the available space. It’s a design methodology that should really have been a starting point and not an add on at the end unfortunately but it is still possible.

Have a go and see how you get on but if you have specific problem areas then ask in here the best way to approach it.

Many thanks!

this has been an issue for me for a while, and your single response is more helpful than ANYTHING else i have tried!

you said (and really caught my interest) :

“You need to work through your page as mentioned above and adjust the elements based on the available space. It’s a design methodology that should really have been a starting point and not an add on at the end unfortunately but it is still possible.”

i kindly ask you to elaborate.

maybe pass on to me a few examples, what does that code look like? maybe not my site in particular (i will leave that to your discretion) i am looking for something to visually grasp

please be clear : )

is what you are telling me is i need a “mobile first” approach?

i am grateful for a better, more appropriate, way to write code

i will DEFIANTELY get to your code suggestions, but not now… bedtime

i saw there was no orientation: landscape

again you said above " Forget about devices and orientation."

shall i never have an orientation: landscape need in my future?

i will keep you in the loop!

obviously i am on a learning curve here

but the best i can do is study, code projects, and ask for help, right?

again, you have been the single biggest help so far!!

T

It can be either mobile first or desktop first (min-width or max-width media queries). However I prefer the desktop first approach because that’s the way I’ve been designing for the last 25 years and the way I am used to. It is also easier for me to have a full screen version and then create a mobile version from that full screen version.

However, that’s my personal preference and designing from a mobile first and upwards approach is good also except that generally (as a freelancer) you are handed the full desktop design first and then have to work out to how to make it work on smaller screens.

Whatever approach you take is fine as long as you are consistent.

I start without any media queries and create the page wrapper and start on the header and navigation The navigation is effectively the most important thing on the page (apart from the actual content of course).

With a horizontal nav you have to ask yourself a number of questions before you start.

How many menu items does the nav have?
Will the items change over time and have more or less entries.
Will the text change on the menu items?
How will the nav cope with a font-size change?

Once you have answers to those problems you can build your nav and then decide at what max-width media query breakpoint you want to create the hamburger menu. Only you and your design will know where this point is and you can do this by opening and closing the browser window until something breaks or looks odd. That breaking point will be where you start forming your max-width media query and take into account any of the questions I listed above.

Once you have done this section and checked all widths and checked in a few different browsers (and validated the html and css) then you can move onto the next section and more or less forget about it.

You then move down to the next element on your page whatever that is and do exactly the same approach.

If you approach each section at a time and test thoroughly you can be sure that everything will work when finished. I tend to keep the media queries just below the section they apply to rather than tacking them all at the end (unless its a simple document) but that’s just a personal preference.

It’s no good designing a whole page and then starting to test and validate at the end as it may be too late to fix by then. Quite often a design will only work if the foundations have been laid properly and fixing something afterwards can be awkward if the structure was not right from the start.

I haven’t ever used the landscape orientation in the last 10 years on the few hundred sites I’ve worked on. It’s really only of use if you are building an app on a specific platform or device.

All landscape heights are different and indeed most users hold their phones in portrait unless they are viewing videos. Even for videos you don’t really need to know about landscape as videos usually have the same aspect ratio and the height will be dependent on the width of the video.

A lot of times users turn their phones to portrait simply because the designer did a bad job of coding the site and they have trouble reading the content in portrait. If designed properly you don’t really need to turn the phone.

If you were thinking you could make a slideshow fit in the height of a landscape phone then that would be quite a task as my phone is only 320px and even if you set the height of your slideshow to match that dimension it means I would have had to scroll my phone to the exact point of that slideshow otherwise top or bottom may be obscured. This is not a viable approach.

Phone users know that they have to scroll so just set a reasonable height where space is limited.

Mostly it’s about making best use of the available space.

If at any time you see a horizontal scrollbar on the viewport then that means you have not made the design fluid enough and a device somewhere in the world will die.:slight_smile: A horizontal scrollbar on the viewport is something you need to avoid at all times as far as responsive design is required.

It’s always good to remember also that not everyone has their desktop window maximised. I have a large 27" screen and have 3 browsers and a number of applications open at the moment and all arranged at different size and heights. I still like to be able to read each of those without having to maximise or move the window around. That means that even though my screen resolution is 2500px I am typing this message in a browser window that is toughly 800px x 1000px. In essence you have to cater for an infinite variety of sizes so you can’t do that with an infinite number of media queries.

Create responsive/fluid elements (flexbox and grid are good at this) and then add media queries when the elements are no longer flexible enough to fit.

These articles are old (2012) but explain the concept I just mentioned.


Even in 2012 there were too many devices to account for. There are hundreds more now.

[quote=“PaulOB, post:2, topic:359957”]

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 11.12.36
Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 11.12.36711×795 532 KB

thanks! i have read you through and both articles

please know i appreciate your time and patience…please know this is all new to me! all the books i have read and courses i have taken did not address this

you wrote “All you are interested in is the space available for your design and what space that design needs in order to function properly”

please elaborate, or communicate this in a different way. i do not follow

. “Forget about devices and concentrate on your design.”

this seems straightforward

" Open and close your browser window slowly and as soon as the design doesn’t fit properly throw in a media query at the point and make it work (check height of screen also)."

i get breakpoints and the media query concepts

i am embarrassed to say, and i have tried to figure it out, where to make a breakpoint, yes i see my site change at different browser sizes… where do i find the actual numbers for a media query?

“With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you cater for all devices now and in the future and any orientation.”

do i understand fluid design is achievable using flexbox and CSS grid?

yes, i am familiar with these!! there is hope!!!

what would be an example of a “well chosen media query”?

please know i am feel better when i see “With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you cater for all devices now and in the future and any orientation.”

its comforting!

“You need to work through your page as mentioned above and adjust the elements based on the available space. It’s a design methodology that should really have been a starting point and not an add on at the end unfortunately but it is still possible.”

yes, i asked this already, please illuminate : )

kindly pass on a web site that addresses specifically, unless you want to try : )

i hope i have that right! that was in landscape mode.

the #banner h1{
font-size: clamp(1.75rem, 12vw, 6rem);
}
only affected my portrait

i definitely want to hide the slide show from land scape

i get that i am not caught in a horrible situation, that its not too late

“If you approach each section at a time and test thoroughly you can be sure that everything will work when finished” good to know!

“If designed properly you don’t really need to turn the phone.” well said!

that’s a goal for me

BOY that’s a lot!

again, i sincerely thank you!

you are truly helping a new comer become a better coder!

that’s a good thing!!

I’ll reply in full later when I have a bit more time but a quick couple of points before I go.

There is no portrait. There is only available space (i,e the canvas that you draw your design on). (This is a common theme)

The code works as shown in my live screenshot, :slight_smile:

I’m still seeing this in your CSS:

  @media only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 812px) {
     #banner h1 {
      font-size: 3rem;
    }
  }

max-device-width is deprecated. Do not use it. It’s of no use to you at all.

Use max-width instead.

Don’t mix min-width and max-width ranges in the same media query unless you really have a need to (you rarely will need to).

e.g.If I change the max-device width to max-width as I have mentioned several times then the rule above becomes this.

  @media only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 812px) {
     #banner h1 {
      font-size: 3rem;
    }
  }

That rule says that anything above 320px and anything below 812px will get the rules applied. So in one fell swoop you have dismissed all devices less than 320px (not that many exist). What if a new device was 319px?

You simply need to say:

  @media only screen and  (max-width: 812px) {
     #banner h1 {
      font-size: 3rem;
    }
  }

Now you have catered for devices below 812px.

There is no landscape. There is only available space

Forget about landscape. There is no landscape. Its just about available space for the design to fit. A desktop window resized to a small height is effectively landscape so you can’t detect it. You just have to code for it accordingly in your design.

When you have the chrome devtools open and you start to open and close your browser window the devtools writes the width and height in the top right hand corner while you scroll.
Alternatively click the “toggle device toolbar” in the top left f the devtools panel and use the responsive mode. You will get a window with a drag handle at the bottom that you can drag and the corresponding width and height are displayed at the top.

A fluid design is baked out of the box by default.:slight_smile: It’s only when you start adding your css rules that you stop it being fluid.

Fill a browser window with lorem ipsum text and it will display anywhere and any device and in any size for all of time. It’s once you start styling that problems occur. You start aligning things into boxes that don’t scale well and don’t fit.

The skill is in making things look good while at the same time adapting to their current environment. As Bruce Lee said “Be water my friend” :slight_smile:

Flexbox and grid allow items to be laid out in different ways and to allow some fluidity in the design. You don’t need either if your design is simple and you can create perfectly usable sites with simple basic code.

I already explained that and its when you open and close your browser window until something doesn’t fit and then you stop and make it fit better. It couldn’t be simpler than that. It’s simple but not always easy ;).

Your nav is a perfect example of how to test and in the screenshot below you can see I have dragged the page until the nav breaks.

Screen Shot 2020-11-28 at 16.05.15
Screen Shot 2020-11-28 at 16.05.15709×531 146 KB

You can see the nav has wrapped so you would need to find the point where it doesn’t wrap and then go into your media query and apply the hamburger toggle routine in time.

Then decide at what screen height the slideshow would look odd and at what width you think would be a minimum and you can combine both queries and set the slideshow to display:none.

I’ll be back tomorrow to clarify some other points :slight_smile:

i did some research.

there are multiple people with my exact problem…

i found no working solution anywhere… though landscape and portrait were mentioned through ought the code

anything else that would be helpful to me?

it would be fantastic to make this work… it must be able to work because you can see this code everywhere!!!

also, ALL future projects will be built fluid!

in fact, i am considering re-making this current site fluid, with RWD where needed

again, thanks!!

T

Can you clarify exactly what your problem is now?

Paul has given you a lot of guidance already. It would be helpful to know how far you’ve got and see your updated code.