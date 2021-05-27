Media queries orientation: landscape

having trouble making smaller screen styles for the drop down nav
i reviewed your post, experimented with the code
tried everything i thought of
i kindly ask for the proper code, please leave comments so i can learn
thanks!
also, i really hope you can help me out here
responsive google calendars
i did research on google, codepen and even sitepoint, nothing helped
i hope you can save me some time and trouble here, most appreciated!
first, are responsive google calendars possible? realistic, easy?
ALL the code i looked at and tried were not at all useful
i think i read somewhere it simply is not possible (paraphrasing)
if proper, kindly pass on the code or point me to a site that helps
is it even worth my time perusing responsive google calendars?
is there an alternative? with events eg 2021 October 31st: Halloween
i sincerely hope you dont mind me asking these questions here
again, i thank you!