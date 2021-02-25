Media queries orientation: landscape

Yes you would put your smaller screen nav styles in that section. You don’t have the js in your demo so you are getting a different view but you should be able to style things ok.
having trouble making smaller screen styles for the drop down nav
i reviewed your post, experimented with the code
tried everything i thought of
i kindly ask for the proper code, please leave comments so i can learn
thanks!
also, i really hope you can help me out here
responsive google calendars
i did research on google, codepen and even sitepoint, nothing helped
i hope you can save me some time and trouble here, most appreciated!
first, are responsive google calendars possible? realistic, easy?
ALL the code i looked at and tried were not at all useful
i think i read somewhere it simply is not possible (paraphrasing)
if proper, kindly pass on the code or point me to a site that helps
is it even worth my time perusing responsive google calendars?
is there an alternative? with events eg 2021 October 31st: Halloween
i sincerely hope you dont mind me asking these questions here
again, i thank you!
You will need the js to toggle the hamburger menu and to add the hasJs class to the html element.
(function (d) {
"use strict";
var myToggle = d.getElementById("toggle");
var toggleParent = d.getElementById("header");
// use this hasJS class to make sure JS was enabled and then we can use it in css to hide things
d.querySelector("html").classList.add("hasJS");
// toggle the class called open which will add a call to the header so we can use css once again to hide and show the menu
myToggle.addEventListener(
"click",
function () {
toggleParent.classList.toggle("open");
},
false
);
That routine allows for the clicking of the hamburger to show the dropdown menu. It also adds a class of .hasJS to the html element which lets us know that js has been enabled. If js is enabled then we can hide the menu and place it as a dropdown. If js is disabled the menu is displayed open by default otherwise there would be no navigation.
As I said above you just need ot add the styling you want in that media query. Here are a few basics added:
/* use hasJS class to hide navigation on small screen */
@media (max-width: 768.9px) {
#toggle{display:none;}
.hasJS #toggle {display:block;}
.hasJS .main-nav {
position: absolute;
left: -1px;
right: -1px;
top: 100%;
transform: translateY(-100%);
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
.hasJS .open .main-nav {
opacity: 1;
transform: translatey(0%);
}
.header h1 {
background: darkGreen;
}
.main-nav a {
padding: 0.5rem 1rem;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
}
.main-nav {
background: green;
border: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 0 0 14px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75);
}
}
That will make the menu look like this when open:
…and when closed:
Sorry that’s not my area.
I assume if you are embedding the calendar via an iframe then you are limited to using the padding-top aspect ratio trick only,
SUCCESS!
your code worked
i had some trouble, but did some problem solving and now its working well
not to sound like a broken record but THANK YOU!
there is no way i could make this work without your guidance
Hi Paul,
the site looks good!
on mobile, EVENTS & PROGRAMS is a new page. notice the navigation does not collapse, EVENTS & PROGRAMS stays put and the hamburger is not shown
is this because its a new page?
also, when i open up “Links” and toggle the hamburger again “nearby places of interest” is highlighted
please help
need i do something special to the code if i want to add more pages? besides making .html .css for the page of course
again, thanks!
Hi,
You need to include the hamburger script in each page that needs it.
(function (d) {
"use strict";
var myToggle = d.getElementById("toggle");
var toggleParent = d.getElementById("header");
// use this hasJS class to make sure JS was enabled and then we can use it in css to hide things
d.querySelector("html").classList.add("hasJS");
// toggle the class called open which will add a call to the header so we can use css once again to hide and show the menu
myToggle.addEventListener(
"click",
function () {
toggleParent.classList.toggle("open");
},
false
);
})(document);
You seem to have the active class on the wrong pages in some cases. On the links page the html for the nearby places is highlighted.
<a href="nearby-places-of-interest.html" class="active">Nearby Places of Interest</a>
That active class should be on the links page anchor instead (but only when on the links page). You need to add the active class to the current item on each page so the html for each of those menus is different in that the active class is moved to the correct item.
Also I note that you change the position of some of the menu items on other pages which is not a good idea. If you click the Articles link then Nearby Places is next to it but usually that position would be occupied by Events.
flawless! everything you suggested worked!
thanks!
having some trouble : (
please see www.forallthetime.com
“Nearby Places of Interest” and “Articles-Shorts-Updates” are active in the code, but when i view the code both on and off line, that page does not stay bright green
note: both are PDFs
so i figure they wont stay bright green because that’s not actually a page… but a PDF instead
what can i do?
please help
That page is active ok.
I’m not sure what you are asking regarding the “Nearby places of Interest” menu link as that is just a link to a pdf file somewhere else! You never stay on the ‘Nearby places of Interest’ page as such.
There’s not much you can do about it because once a user has gone somewhere else you have no control over what they see or do.
Rather than linking to the nearby place of Interest directly from the top menu why don’t you open your own new page and then have that place link in the content of the page along with any other places of interest links. It doesn’t make much sense for your top main site navigation to take someone directly away from your site.
thanks!
my plan is to put “Nearby places of Interest” and “Articles-Shorts-Updates” link to PDFs on the “Links” page
i see no issues after that
crisis averted!
Hi Paul
on
www.forallthetime.com on a small device the background image on the links page (others? please look) has a large gap of no image… anything i can do?
when i refresh the page, it fills in… but i do not want my visitors to have to do that!
interesting, no issues in chrome dev tools…
my backup plan is to write a media query to repeat a smaller image over and over to fill the entire space of the page
eg
background-image: url("floral.gif");
background-repeat: repeat;
any help is most appreciated!
On first visit the image will need to be downloaded which will take a little time so the background will be blank for a while (although you could just add a background color instead of the gray to brighten things up a bit). On subsequent visits the image will be cached and will load more or less straight away.
The first thing to consider is that this image is 563k. That’s probably ten times higher file size than it needs to be for a background image that is obscured by content. I would halve the image size and then run the result through your paint package to optimise it down much further (there are plenty of online tools around for this).
You should be able to reduce the file size to under 100k or even further which will speed up the load time considerably and be much less of a delay before the image appears.
I would try that first before doing anything else as it may be enough.
If not try something like this:
done as instructed, well beneath 100k
exact same issue
thanks for the article, no blur for me
i am totally comfortable with my repeat idea, as of right now its my best solution
your $0.02?
thanks!
It loaded a lot quicker for me but I see you have swapped it but now so I can’t run any more tests.
However if you are happy with the blurred little image then it will save you some bandwidth.
You could try something like this if you want the better image to show eventually.
I haven’t tested in a real situation but just an idea I came up with a few minutes ago. The blurred little image is applied to the body and then a delayed animation keyframe swaps the image out for the full quality image.
You can fiddle with the timings to see what works best.
animation: bodyfade 5s 2s forwards;
The 5s is the time that the animation runs but you could change that to swap quicker (eg 0s). The 2s is the delay in order to let the image load so that could be increased.
Just an idea:)
i have tried EVERYTHING
even with a smaller file size and the suggested code AND letting it sit and let it load it does not load regardless
if you look again, you will see my original image, i like it and it works perfectly for my desktop
that’s it!
i really don’t want to bug you / harp on this
so
i may review this bug another time, for now i am going to my other idea
Paul, THANK YOU for all the time (get it?) and guidance you have generously given me
Hi there,
making progress on my background image!!
i have written
@media (max-width: 600px) {
body {
background-image:url("IMAGES/FloralPattern7Colour3_exposer.png");
background-repeat: repeat;
}
not sure why, but my new background image DOES repeat but does not reach 600px
help, please
i wish i could do more than thank you for all this… i will pay it forward best i can!
BTW i resolved my other issue! thanks on that! DONE!
1 less thing to stress over
You probably still have it set to
background-size: cover.
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
body {
background-image: url("https://forallthetime.com/IMAGES/FloralPattern7Colour3_exposer.png");
background-repeat: repeat;
background-size:auto;
}
}
Remember media queries are just part of the normal cascade and will still apply any properties from higher up in the stylesheet…
no luck
there is a break point at 348px
floral stops, original starts
is my code messed up somewhere?
help!
You haven’t added the code I suggested to reset the background-size to auto and you haven’t fixed all the missing brackets in your media queries as pointed out to you by someone else in your other thread.
There is no need to keep repeating a media query as you get smaller. If you make the font-size 1rem at 768px max-width then that means that for 0px to 768px the font-size will be 1 rem. You don’t have to have a media query for every pixel.
It looks as though you can get rid of that last batch of broken media queries and just use this:
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
.main a {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
@media (max-width: 600px) {
body {
background-image:url("IMAGES/FloralPattern7Colour3_exposer.png");
background-repeat: repeat;
background-size:auto;
}
}
This is the broken and non working section below you need t remove.
@media (max-width: 538px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
@media (max-width: 426px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
@media (max-width: 426px) {
.main a {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
@media (max-width: 348px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
@media (max-width: 348px) {
.main a{
font-size: 1rem;
}
@media (max-width: 244px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
@media (max-width: 768px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
.main a {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
@media (max-width: 586px) {
.main {
font-size: 1rem;
}
.main a {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
}
@media (max-width: 600px) {
body {
background-image:url("IMAGES/FloralPattern7Colour3_exposer.png");
background-repeat: repeat;
}
Always run your code through the CSS validator before you do anything else.
