Media queries orientation: landscape

Hi,
It’s in the media query here.
/* use hasJS class to hide navigation on small screen */
@media (max-width: 768.9px) {
.hasJS .main-nav {
position: absolute;
left: -1px;
right: -1px;
top: 100%;
transform: translateY(-100%);
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
background: #eee;
border: 1px solid #a2a2a2;
box-shadow: 0 0 14px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.75);
}
.hasJS .open .main-nav {
opacity: 1;
transform: translatey(0%);
}
.hasJS .header h1 {
background: #f4f4f4;
}
}
Specifically this;
.hasJS .header h1 {
background: #f4f4f4;
}
Just change that color to darkgreen and you should be good to go
the background is on the h1 in that section and you were probably looking for the header. You will also need to change colours on the drop down but they are all in that section also