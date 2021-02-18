Media queries orientation: landscape

It basically means the code is broken. The validator tries to parse the document as valid css but when it encounters something not in the specs it creates a parse error.
For example the first error shown is this.
Parse Error /* slide show code */ }
The parser find a stray bracket that does not belong to anything . It does not close anything and it does not open anything and indeed may be misinterpreted as a new element selector and not match anything either. In some cases one error can render all the following code invalid.
e.g. Say you had a stray typo (x in the example below):
x
/* Give body a red background */
body {
background: red;
}
That results in no background at all.
Why?
That’s because the browser sees the ‘x’ as an html selector and that results in a selector like this.
x body {
background: red;
}
As there is no html element called ‘x’ in the document structure (and even if there was it would need to be a parent of the body element) the selector fails. If that was a media query with all your stylesheet in place then the whole lot fails. One error can disable a whole stylesheet or vast quantities of it in some cases. Or sometimes nothing happens because it recovers after a suitable closing bracket somewhere else that is closer.
Initially I learned by joining a number of web design forums and looking at all the html and css questions that were asked and if there was anything I didn’t understood I practiced until I knew the answer. In the end I knew more than ‘some’ of the experts that were answering the questions.
It’s mainly practice, practice and more practice but writing one of the first books on CSS did help . Although these days there is so much more to learn that few people are expert over all aspects of css as grid and flexbox can take a while to master on their own and I’m pretty average at CSS grid (mainly because I don’t need it most of the time but the more I start to use it the better I will become).
Sitepoint has some good courses but they are not free. It’s worth the effort though because I find that if you pay for something you are generally going to try and get your money’s worth out of it and stick with it for longer.