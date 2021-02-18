Media queries orientation: landscape

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: what does “parse” or “parse error” mean?

It basically means the code is broken. The validator tries to parse the document as valid css but when it encounters something not in the specs it creates a parse error.

For example the first error shown is this.

Parse Error /* slide show code */ }

The parser find a stray bracket that does not belong to anything . It does not close anything and it does not open anything and indeed may be misinterpreted as a new element selector and not match anything either. In some cases one error can render all the following code invalid.

e.g. Say you had a stray typo (x in the example below):

x /* Give body a red background */ body { background: red; }

That results in no background at all.

Why?

That’s because the browser sees the ‘x’ as an html selector and that results in a selector like this.

x body { background: red; }

As there is no html element called ‘x’ in the document structure (and even if there was it would need to be a parent of the body element) the selector fails. If that was a media query with all your stylesheet in place then the whole lot fails. One error can disable a whole stylesheet or vast quantities of it in some cases. Or sometimes nothing happens because it recovers after a suitable closing bracket somewhere else that is closer.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: where did you learn your CSS? kindly pass on a resource?

Initially I learned by joining a number of web design forums and looking at all the html and css questions that were asked and if there was anything I didn’t understood I practiced until I knew the answer. In the end I knew more than ‘some’ of the experts that were answering the questions.

It’s mainly practice, practice and more practice but writing one of the first books on CSS did help . Although these days there is so much more to learn that few people are expert over all aspects of css as grid and flexbox can take a while to master on their own and I’m pretty average at CSS grid (mainly because I don’t need it most of the time but the more I start to use it the better I will become).

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: a course?

Sitepoint has some good courses but they are not free. It’s worth the effort though because I find that if you pay for something you are generally going to try and get your money’s worth out of it and stick with it for longer.