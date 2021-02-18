Media queries orientation: landscape

ok. i am embarrassed. i should NOT be using
<br>. understood.
i get its not good for responsive code
i thank you for pointing my error out. lesson learned.
i have been trying the validator on my own
what does “parse” or “parse error” mean?
i thought i fixed some, yet the error is still there
yes, i got the more serious errors corrected you kindly pointed out… thanks!
i feel my code is in a good place now.
not to sound like a broken record here… i sincerely appreciate your guidance and patience!
seriously, you may be the best person that has ever helped me with code concepts
you have what i need
i have learned from you
also, i feel i have a grasp on CSS.
you have been helping me with more complex or foreign (to me) CSS
i dont just want the code, i want to learn and understand the code… (or the general ideas)
where did you learn your CSS? kindly pass on a resource?
maybe a book? a website? a youtuber? a course?
again, i thank you!