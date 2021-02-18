Media queries orientation: landscape

Run your css through the validator (as I mentioned before) to pick up any silly typos.
## W3C CSS Validator results for TextArea (CSS level 3 + SVG)
### Sorry! We found the following errors (8)
#### URI : TextArea
|168||Parse Error /* slide show code */ }|
| --- | --- | --- |
|296|.gallery|`space-around` is not a `flex-direction` value : space-around|
|452|#banner h1|Parse Error @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { .topnav a:not(:first-child), .dropdown .dropbtn { display: none; } .topnav a.icon { float: right; display: block; } }|
|477||Unknown error org.w3c.css.parser.analyzer.ParseException: Deprecated media feature “min-device-width”. For guidance, see the Deprecated Media Features section in the current Media Queries specification.|
|477||Unknown error org.w3c.css.parser.analyzer.ParseException: Deprecated media feature “max-device-width”. For guidance, see the Deprecated Media Features section in the current Media Queries specification.|
|477||`portriat` is not a `orientation` value|
|481||Parse Error|
|481||Parse Error|
The main error is here:
/* slide show code */
} /* what's this stray bracket doing here */
.mySlides {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle;}
The stray bracket actually goes here:
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
.slide h2 {
position: relative;
top: 5rem;
font-size: 1rem;
text-align: center;
}
}/* the extra bracket should be here*/
/* =================================
Media Queries
==================================== */
Stop using device-width (I’ve said that about ten times now) This is invalid.
@media only screen and (min-device-width : 320px) and (max-device-width : 480px) and (orientation: portriat) {
h1 {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
It’s deprecated nonsense and no use to you (it’s broken anyway because of the typo in portrait).