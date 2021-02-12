Media queries orientation: landscape

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: i think you will be pleased!

Yes its starting to look good now

There’s a couple of little things you may want to rectify.

Firstly you have a horizontal scrollbar on small screen and that will be a small problem as the screen will wobble when anyone tries to scroll down with touch. It’s caused by the main-nav being right:-1px which puts it outside the viewport. Make it right:0; instead and it will be ok.

The second item that could be addressed is that you have placed padding on the h1 in the header and then in another rule for the anchor inside you use a negative top and margin of -1rem to offset the padding that was in place. You immediately create an unneeded dependency between 2 separate elements so rather than address 2 elements you should put the padding on the anchor and remove it from the parent. In that way you can just reduce the padding o n the anchor in the media query and know it doesn’t affect anything else.

Lastly you have a number of media queries at the same width so you can amalgamate those into one block rather than a separate block for each rule.

I’ve made those changes (quickly so double check) and forked the codepen to here:

I also note that you are using 2 h1s in the page and while that is allowed in html5 its generally better to have one main h1. I would suggest that you just use a div for the logo and leave the h1 for your main heading in the banner.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: add a text color? text shadow? any advice is welcome!

Those sort of changes are design issues and I’m not a graphic designer as such so leave those type of issues to the designers. I just concentrate on coding what’s required. At the end of the day its what looks best to you but always keep on eye on accessible colour contrasts as some colours just will not work well together.