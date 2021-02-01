Media queries orientation: landscape

Thanks for bringing up the subject, really useful read, we’ve been struggling with smartphone website appearance for a while. They work a bit differently for every languange and when there is less content.
I have explained in the above posts a few times but to recap:
Generally you will use one approach or the other and stick to it.
e.g.
/* styles for everyone go here */
html,body{margin:0;padding:0;}
.wrap{background:red}
and so on etc..
etc..
/* now modify the global styles depending on the breakpoint needed for the design */
/* when using max-width media queries start large and go smaller. It would be vice versa for min-width media queries*/
@media screen and (max-width:1020px){
body{background:blue}
}
@media screen and (max-width:820px){
body{background:blue}
}
@media screen and (max-width:620px){
body{background:yellow}
}
There are odd times when you may want code to be separate from each other rather than overwriting previous code and then you can use both min and max as I did for the hamburger menu.
What do you mean by no go exactly? It doesn’t show, or it doesn’t toggle, or the menu doesn’t show? The code I gave you will work fine on any modern device.
What is the url of the page you are testing?
Has the cache been cleared?
Obviously you don’t get it because you mentioned the device word again.
I said forget about devices and that includes tablets. Some phones are now bigger than older tablets and some tablets are bigger than laptops and some laptops are bigger than desktops (as I mentioned before). There are no fixed device sizes anymore.
Please don’t mention devices again.
There is no reason to refer to any device as long as you follow the simple process of opening and closing your browser window slowly every time you code a new section. This takes approximately 5 seconds and will tell you if your device works across all devices (disregarding device bugs or specific device components of course).
I can tell you are not following this advice when a quick 5 second check of your codepen reveals this:
The hamburger is overlapping the text at around 535px as shown in the screenshot. You should have spotted this immediately. I gave you code to reduce the text size in a few different ways now so this should never have happened.
While learning you need to open and close your browser window every time you code a new section. Start at the max-width of the browser and take it down to around 320px wide (the smallest you need to worry about (apart from watches which we will ignore for now)). You can do the same for the height of the browser but height is rarely an issue as people are used to scrolling.
Ah ok so you did see it. Why didn’t you throw in a media query and fix it. We want no overlap at any size. You just broke a device or a desktop with its window open at that size. There’s no point checking if you don’t fix it as you go.
My font-size clamp solved that issue without media queries. Or you can simply knock the font-size down a little bit in a media query at around 600px or in a previous rule. Or indeed if you want the larger text force it to wrap as in the code I already gave you. I have given you a multitude of options all of which will work so its up to you to chose the one that best fits in with how you envisage your design to look.
To be honest I would have just set a font-size (or two) that works better across a range. If I look at your design on the smallest device (iphone 4) your logo almost fills the whole screen and looks very bad.
You need a smaller font for headings on smaller screen widths (but note body text should not be scaled smaller as body text is harder to read on a small device than it is on screen so I tend to make sure readable paragraphs are at least 1rem (16px) on smaller screens).
You’ve made a good start but you must be diligent and continually monitor the design at various widths while also validating the html and css every time you code a small section. Once you are more experienced you can do it less often but as a beginner it is important to keep on top of everything.
I couldn’t find the animated gif I was looking for that shows a little man continually opening and closing a browser window (as such is the life of a web designer these days) but I came across these gifs that are quite informative in explaining RWD (Responsive Web Design).
not sure if cache is clear, need to follow up on that
yes… i did… i used the device word.
sorry!
how about for every time i use the “device” word, i owe you %0.00000000001 of my first million?
DEVICES NEVER AGAIN! : )
seriously, thank you for correcting me
i am not the brightest bulb in the chandelier, nor do i have the greatest memory!
but i will be a web developer
“My font-size clamp solved that issue without media queries. Or you can simply knock the font-size down a little bit in a media query at around 600px”
yes, please. good fit for me
and i do have the wrapping code.
“You need a smaller font for headings on smaller screen widths (I see your point and fully under stand and agree) but note body text should not be scaled smaller as body text is harder to read on a small device than it is on screen so I tend to make sure readable paragraphs are at least 1rem (16px) on smaller screens).” WELL SAID!
and most precious “You’ve made a good start” feels good! many thanks!
Paul, seriously, there is no way i could have done this without you
you have the patience of a saint
i am not going to take the code and run… i will try to figure it out and at least get the general concept
you are making me a better coder
if you ever want to learn to juggle, i would be more than happy to help you!
It’s working on my ipad which is a really old one (ios 9.3.5) and if it works there it should work anywhere.
I’m guessing you have a cache issue as cache is hard to clear on some tablets. Also some tablets have a delay so you almost have to double tap to make things work (a quick first touch is often treated as a pseudo hover).
i added prefect, well placed media queries at the proper break points
chrome dev tools were a HUGE help, thanks for that suggestion!
the navigation, logo and hamburger looks great on all media queries, i am well pleased… a little proud i made it this far
aesthetically, what are your thoughts on the logo? i do not want an image there right now. i would like to keep the text… change up the font-family? add a text color? text shadow? any advice is welcome!
long story short… WE MADE IT WORK
i am sincerely grateful to you!
you have made me a better coder!
i can take your advice and apply it to all future projects
next up is the slide show, you have kindly provided code above
There’s a couple of little things you may want to rectify.
Firstly you have a horizontal scrollbar on small screen and that will be a small problem as the screen will wobble when anyone tries to scroll down with touch. It’s caused by the main-nav being right:-1px which puts it outside the viewport. Make it right:0; instead and it will be ok.
The second item that could be addressed is that you have placed padding on the h1 in the header and then in another rule for the anchor inside you use a negative top and margin of -1rem to offset the padding that was in place. You immediately create an unneeded dependency between 2 separate elements so rather than address 2 elements you should put the padding on the anchor and remove it from the parent. In that way you can just reduce the padding o n the anchor in the media query and know it doesn’t affect anything else.
Lastly you have a number of media queries at the same width so you can amalgamate those into one block rather than a separate block for each rule.
I’ve made those changes (quickly so double check) and forked the codepen to here:
I also note that you are using 2 h1s in the page and while that is allowed in html5 its generally better to have one main h1. I would suggest that you just use a div for the logo and leave the h1 for your main heading in the banner.
Those sort of changes are design issues and I’m not a graphic designer as such so leave those type of issues to the designers. I just concentrate on coding what’s required. At the end of the day its what looks best to you but always keep on eye on accessible colour contrasts as some colours just will not work well together.
## W3C CSS Validator results for TextArea (CSS level 3 + SVG)
### Sorry! We found the following errors (8)
#### URI : TextArea
|168||Parse Error /* slide show code */ }|
| --- | --- | --- |
|296|.gallery|`space-around` is not a `flex-direction` value : space-around|
|452|#banner h1|Parse Error @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { .topnav a:not(:first-child), .dropdown .dropbtn { display: none; } .topnav a.icon { float: right; display: block; } }|
|477||Unknown error org.w3c.css.parser.analyzer.ParseException: Deprecated media feature “min-device-width”. For guidance, see the Deprecated Media Features section in the current Media Queries specification.|
|477||Unknown error org.w3c.css.parser.analyzer.ParseException: Deprecated media feature “max-device-width”. For guidance, see the Deprecated Media Features section in the current Media Queries specification.|
|477||`portriat` is not a `orientation` value|
|481||Parse Error|
|481||Parse Error|
The main error is here:
/* slide show code */
} /* what's this stray bracket doing here */
.mySlides {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle;}
The stray bracket actually goes here:
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
.slide h2 {
position: relative;
top: 5rem;
font-size: 1rem;
text-align: center;
}
}/* the extra bracket should be here*/
/* =================================
Media Queries
==================================== */
Stop using device-width (I’ve said that about ten times now) This is invalid.
@media only screen and (min-device-width : 320px) and (max-device-width : 480px) and (orientation: portriat) {
h1 {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
It’s deprecated nonsense and no use to you (it’s broken anyway because of the typo in portrait).
e.g. If the slideshow looks a bit small at say 480px width then throw in a media query and set it to display:none.
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.slideshow-container,.dot{display:none}
}
e.g. If the slideshow looks odd at a viewport with a small height then throw in a height media query and set it to display:none.
@media screen and (max-height: 600px) {
.slideshow-container,.dot{display:none}
}
However, I think that slideshow looks ok on the smallest phone so I don’t think you need to do either of those unless you want a minimal design on mobile (which is fine if that is what you want).
I notice that in your new code you have introduced a very bad practice that was in none of the examples I have given you and in one fell swoop defeats the point of responsive and semantic design
The item in question is this.
<br><br><br><br>
Never, ever ever ever ever ever do that!
A break element <br> is used for making a break between lines of text such as in a poem or address where it is not the end of a paragraph as such. It is never a means of making space.
I can go months without using a break as they simply are only needed in certain circumstances. If you have text content then you have text in a paragraph and the closing p tag creates the line break. Divs create their own line break as do other block elements. You only need a break when you want to create a new line inside an inline fragment such as poem or address or perhaps in a form control (although there are still better ways of doing forms than using breaks).
In your page you simply had to add a bottom margin to the elements in question (.main and .slideshow-container) and then you keep complete control in the stylesheet. On smaller screens you now have big gaps between blocks and no amount of media queries will help because you have filled the html with breaks that you can’t target from the css. Use margins (and or padding) on existing elements to make space. Html does not make space on its own; it is a structural language. (In olden days a browser would ignore 2 breaks in a row anyway).
I also notice that you seem to have broken the small screen display by ,making the font-size event bigger than it was before.
It basically means the code is broken. The validator tries to parse the document as valid css but when it encounters something not in the specs it creates a parse error.
For example the first error shown is this.
Parse Error /* slide show code */ }
The parser find a stray bracket that does not belong to anything . It does not close anything and it does not open anything and indeed may be misinterpreted as a new element selector and not match anything either. In some cases one error can render all the following code invalid.
e.g. Say you had a stray typo (x in the example below):
x
/* Give body a red background */
body {
background: red;
}
That results in no background at all.
Why?
That’s because the browser sees the ‘x’ as an html selector and that results in a selector like this.
x body {
background: red;
}
As there is no html element called ‘x’ in the document structure (and even if there was it would need to be a parent of the body element) the selector fails. If that was a media query with all your stylesheet in place then the whole lot fails. One error can disable a whole stylesheet or vast quantities of it in some cases. Or sometimes nothing happens because it recovers after a suitable closing bracket somewhere else that is closer.
Initially I learned by joining a number of web design forums and looking at all the html and css questions that were asked and if there was anything I didn’t understood I practiced until I knew the answer. In the end I knew more than ‘some’ of the experts that were answering the questions.
It’s mainly practice, practice and more practice but writing one of the first books on CSS did help . Although these days there is so much more to learn that few people are expert over all aspects of css as grid and flexbox can take a while to master on their own and I’m pretty average at CSS grid (mainly because I don’t need it most of the time but the more I start to use it the better I will become).
Sitepoint has some good courses but they are not free. It’s worth the effort though because I find that if you pay for something you are generally going to try and get your money’s worth out of it and stick with it for longer.
You will need the js to toggle the hamburger menu and to add the hasJs class to the html element.
(function (d) {
"use strict";
var myToggle = d.getElementById("toggle");
var toggleParent = d.getElementById("header");
// use this hasJS class to make sure JS was enabled and then we can use it in css to hide things
d.querySelector("html").classList.add("hasJS");
// toggle the class called open which will add a call to the header so we can use css once again to hide and show the menu
myToggle.addEventListener(
"click",
function () {
toggleParent.classList.toggle("open");
},
false
);
That routine allows for the clicking of the hamburger to show the dropdown menu. It also adds a class of .hasJS to the html element which lets us know that js has been enabled. If js is enabled then we can hide the menu and place it as a dropdown. If js is disabled the menu is displayed open by default otherwise there would be no navigation.
As I said above you just need ot add the styling you want in that media query. Here are a few basics added: