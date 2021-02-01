Media queries orientation: landscape

The first and last of the clamp values are the minimim and maximum sizes so they need to work with your design if those values are ever reached. The middle value is the scaling factor based on the viewport width (vw) which means that the size will scale with the viewport width but will never be bigger or smaller than the min max values. However you have to have the appropriate vw value otherwise it may not be in the range that you specified and you will get either the max or min value instead. You can work it out mathematically but I find it easier with a bit of trial and error. Or better still open the devtools inspector and check the computed font-size of the element as you scale the window.
Or use the tool at the bottom of this article.
That’s fine but remember if you add more text then that will take up more room and you would therefore need to make some adjustments accordingly.
Yes the clamp property is relatively new so support is only for modern browsers (basically anything apart from IE11) so i duplicated the font-size rule as a fallback. the first rule is the fallback in case the browser doesn’t understand the second rule.
In the screenshot I have inserted a property value I just made up and you can see from the devtools window that the browser ignores it and applies the correct version instead.
A more appropriate way would have been to use the @supports rule when you add cutting edge properties but IE11 is more or less dead in the water now anyway so I don’t give it more than a cursory glance.
You could use a series of media queries for the logo and change the font-size of the logo accordingly so it all fits. However that is micro managing and not the best approach. You need an approach that doesn’t require much maintenance and works more simply. If you find you are writing media queries for everything then that’s the wrong approach to take. You either need to make the design more fluid or change to a design that works better.
Design and coding must work hand in hand to get the best result. It’s not always about appearance.
Yes if you want to make text wrap at an appropriate point you can do this.
There are other was such as limiting the width the text occupies and then it wraps earlier In CSS there can often be 10 ways of doing the same thing…