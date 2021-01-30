Media queries orientation: landscape

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: though i do have a question… once i find a break point, how should i write the media query?? just min? ever max… ever both?

I have explained in the above posts a few times but to recap:

Generally you will use one approach or the other and stick to it.

e.g.

/* styles for everyone go here */ html,body{margin:0;padding:0;} .wrap{background:red} and so on etc.. etc.. /* now modify the global styles depending on the breakpoint needed for the design */ /* when using max-width media queries start large and go smaller. It would be vice versa for min-width media queries*/ @media screen and (max-width:1020px){ body{background:blue} } @media screen and (max-width:820px){ body{background:blue} } @media screen and (max-width:620px){ body{background:yellow} }

There are odd times when you may want code to be separate from each other rather than overwriting previous code and then you can use both min and max as I did for the hamburger menu.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: also, no go on my parents iPad as far as the hamburger

What do you mean by no go exactly? It doesn’t show, or it doesn’t toggle, or the menu doesn’t show? The code I gave you will work fine on any modern device.

What is the url of the page you are testing?

Has the cache been cleared?

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: anyway, what needs to be done for tablets? a well placed media query? something i dont get?

Obviously you don’t get it because you mentioned the device word again.

I said forget about devices and that includes tablets. Some phones are now bigger than older tablets and some tablets are bigger than laptops and some laptops are bigger than desktops (as I mentioned before). There are no fixed device sizes anymore.

Please don’t mention devices again.

There is no reason to refer to any device as long as you follow the simple process of opening and closing your browser window slowly every time you code a new section. This takes approximately 5 seconds and will tell you if your device works across all devices (disregarding device bugs or specific device components of course).

I can tell you are not following this advice when a quick 5 second check of your codepen reveals this:

The hamburger is overlapping the text at around 535px as shown in the screenshot. You should have spotted this immediately. I gave you code to reduce the text size in a few different ways now so this should never have happened.

While learning you need to open and close your browser window every time you code a new section. Start at the max-width of the browser and take it down to around 320px wide (the smallest you need to worry about (apart from watches which we will ignore for now)). You can do the same for the height of the browser but height is rarely an issue as people are used to scrolling.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: however, in chrome dev tools… as i shrink it… there are points where multi worded text obscures… but i keep on going and it resolves itself.

Ah ok so you did see it. Why didn’t you throw in a media query and fix it. We want no overlap at any size. You just broke a device or a desktop with its window open at that size. There’s no point checking if you don’t fix it as you go.

My font-size clamp solved that issue without media queries. Or you can simply knock the font-size down a little bit in a media query at around 600px or in a previous rule. Or indeed if you want the larger text force it to wrap as in the code I already gave you. I have given you a multitude of options all of which will work so its up to you to chose the one that best fits in with how you envisage your design to look.

To be honest I would have just set a font-size (or two) that works better across a range. If I look at your design on the smallest device (iphone 4) your logo almost fills the whole screen and looks very bad.

You need a smaller font for headings on smaller screen widths (but note body text should not be scaled smaller as body text is harder to read on a small device than it is on screen so I tend to make sure readable paragraphs are at least 1rem (16px) on smaller screens).

This is how I would do it.



You’ve made a good start but you must be diligent and continually monitor the design at various widths while also validating the html and css every time you code a small section. Once you are more experienced you can do it less often but as a beginner it is important to keep on top of everything.

I couldn’t find the animated gif I was looking for that shows a little man continually opening and closing a browser window (as such is the life of a web designer these days) but I came across these gifs that are quite informative in explaining RWD (Responsive Web Design).