Media queries orientation: landscape

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: i need a drop down menu and hamburger. i dont know how to do that without using code i find i on line

I’ve forked your codepen and added a hamburger icon for small screen. I’ve added some js so that when you click the hamburger the menu will reveal itself. I placed the hamburger on the right because that’s where most people can click it easily rather than on the left where it becomes awkward to get your thumb across on a small device.

I started from the basis of doing no harm and used JS to add a class to the html element. If the html element has that class added we can be certain that the user has js enabled and we can use that class to initially hide the menu in our CSS. If we had just set the menu hidden to start with in CSS and a user has JS disabled then they get no navigation. Therefore always work from a place where everything is working and then add enhancements with JS.

When the hamburger menu is clicked the JS adds a class of ‘open’ to the header element. We can then use that class in the CSS to show the menu.

In the codepen above I have simply translated (transform:translateX(-100%)) the menu 100% above the top of the screen so you can’t see it. Obviously if this nav was in the footer we would have to hide it some other way. Try and avoid using display:none when hiding content such as the navigation because screen readers and bots still need to know where and what the links are.

When the class of .,open is added I change the translate from -100% to zero so that the menu slides down using the transition that was also added.

The dropdown menu is now position:absolute because on small screen we really want it to slide on top of the following content rather than pushing the whole page down which can be janky and cause a lot of page reflow. A High Z-index is used to control the stacking level and to ensure the menu stays on top of other elements in the page.

I noticed in your codepen you had a typo here:

.header { flex-direction: column; align-items: center; .header{ width: 80%; margin: 0 auto; max-width: 1150px; }

You have a stray header class ( .header{) in the middle of the rule block. Always run your css and html through the w3c validators which I think I linked to earlier.

See if you can deconstruct the methods used and try and understand anything that looks strange as its only by trial and error that you learn a lot of this stuff. As a rule of thumb don’t blindly copy and paste anything you don’t understand unless it comes from a reliable source. You should at least have a little understanding of how the code is working even if you don’t understand the finer details yet.

Hope that makes sense but please ask about any details you don’t understand. You can ‘fork’ the codepen and use it for yourself and play around with it and try to break it etc.