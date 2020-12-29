Media queries orientation: landscape

Evidence that the problem lies here:-
landscape and portrait were mentioned through ought the code
Forget orientation, forget devices, then you are closer to the solution.
PaulOB,
Thank you for your sage advice.
it was a little tough to read, BUT I AM HAPPY I DID!
i totally welcome your guidance
i sincerely apologize if i annoyed you.
you have SO much more under your belt than i do.
i would be a fool to not take advantage of your expertise.
i am also glad you understand that i am NEW to this.
"Indeed at your current level you are not able to make the choice about what is the right approach as you may be reading the wrong resources.
You need to choose your resources carefully but as a beginner you may find that difficult which is probably why you came to the forum to ask advice from experts and from people who make a living out of this over the last 20 years."
so, start easy, slow, wise.
start fluid
problem solve BEST i can, and ask for help if i need it…
i will always review your notes, not to double up the conversation on advice already given
i am sure you must be a busy person with responsibilities beyond holding my hand.
i sincerely thank you for this time and your patience.
i have worked as a professional juggler. one thing i have learned as a juggler: if you are not dropping, you are not pushing yourself
i freely admit i have more to learn, and am grateful i have your support
BTW
i successfully made a flexbox navigation! (it said flexbox… take a look see in the code if you are curious)
as above, you suggested i start with a nav and work from there
how do i look?
good first step?
what fluid design do you suggest next?
your words of wisdom i like
“AsI said above lets break this down to one step at a time and ask one specific question about an element you are having problems with and we’ll get that one element working which will then help you in dealing with other similar elements.”
“Forget orientation, forget devices, then you are closer to the solution.”
Paul, eventually i need a drop down menu and hamburger. i dont know how to do that without using code i find i on line… copy and paste…
i do not want to do too much! i am sure you agree!
i will get there! Rome was not built in a day, right?
i am determined to be the best web developer i can be
again, thank you!
Hi,
No, sorry if it came across that way. I didn’t mean to sound annoyed
I’ll reply in full later today as I am out for the afternoon but yes that’s a very good start and a much more viable menu approach.
There are a couple of little things such as you don’t need the prefixes for box-shadow and border-radius (and indeed the really old prefixes could do you more harm if placed in the wrong place). If you find code that has a prefix then take a look at the caniuse site first to see whether you need it or not.
Here is the entry for box-shadow. As you can see you would have to go a long way back to find a browser that needs the prefix.
Use this method for box-sizing as it is better and needs ot be directly applied to the pseudo elements :before and :after.
I’ll answer that later today and supply a few options. As usual with CSS/Html/js there is often more than one approach but generally the simpler the better.
Good start so far
I’ve forked your codepen and added a hamburger icon for small screen. I’ve added some js so that when you click the hamburger the menu will reveal itself. I placed the hamburger on the right because that’s where most people can click it easily rather than on the left where it becomes awkward to get your thumb across on a small device.
I started from the basis of doing no harm and used JS to add a class to the html element. If the html element has that class added we can be certain that the user has js enabled and we can use that class to initially hide the menu in our CSS. If we had just set the menu hidden to start with in CSS and a user has JS disabled then they get no navigation. Therefore always work from a place where everything is working and then add enhancements with JS.
When the hamburger menu is clicked the JS adds a class of ‘open’ to the header element. We can then use that class in the CSS to show the menu.
In the codepen above I have simply translated (transform:translateX(-100%)) the menu 100% above the top of the screen so you can’t see it. Obviously if this nav was in the footer we would have to hide it some other way. Try and avoid using display:none when hiding content such as the navigation because screen readers and bots still need to know where and what the links are.
When the class of .,open is added I change the translate from -100% to zero so that the menu slides down using the transition that was also added.
The dropdown menu is now position:absolute because on small screen we really want it to slide on top of the following content rather than pushing the whole page down which can be janky and cause a lot of page reflow. A High Z-index is used to control the stacking level and to ensure the menu stays on top of other elements in the page.
I noticed in your codepen you had a typo here:
.header {
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
.header{
width: 80%;
margin: 0 auto;
max-width: 1150px;
}
You have a stray header class ( .header{) in the middle of the rule block. Always run your css and html through the w3c validators which I think I linked to earlier.
See if you can deconstruct the methods used and try and understand anything that looks strange as its only by trial and error that you learn a lot of this stuff. As a rule of thumb don’t blindly copy and paste anything you don’t understand unless it comes from a reliable source. You should at least have a little understanding of how the code is working even if you don’t understand the finer details yet.
Hope that makes sense but please ask about any details you don’t understand. You can ‘fork’ the codepen and use it for yourself and play around with it and try to break it etc.
first, thank you for your kind words!! i appreciate them very much! its encouraging
“Hope that makes sense but please ask about any details you don’t understand”
yes, please
i know almost no JS, is that ok for right now??
wow! i must say between my new code and your adjustment, i have a kick but navigation!!
i use vs code as my editor… when i open the code into the browser i see the nav, just how it should be.
when i tighten it up the hamburger is there! however, clicking on it, or clicking in Chrome dev, nothing happens…
however, on the embedded codepen on sitepoint the hamburger is flawless… the nav appears, the nav disappears
i copied and pasted the html, css and the js into vs code… though clicking on the hamburger does nothing… did i mess something by accident?
also, the lines of the hamburger are not even. the third, bottom line is lower, not symmetrical
and on my iPhone 8+ the hamburger is obscured by my text
what can we do?
do i owe you a $0.25 now?
keep in touch : )
Where did you place the JS?
It needs to go in a script tag and placed just before the closing body html tag. If you placed the script in the head of the document then the page won’t exist when the js runs and will not find any elements to work with.
Looks ok to me by eye but I haven’t put it into my paint package to check. The math add up though. 3px top bar + 6px space + 3px bar + 6px space + 3px bar. = 21px the height of the button.
If I get a chance I’ll measure it on screen just to check. However by eye it looks ok to me.
Yes I didn’t change the logic were using so you still need to reduce the font-size for the logo in the smaller media query. You could use the
clamp method I mentioned right at the start to get a fluid text size but will take some trial and error to get right. Indeed I assumed you were going to be using an image as you had called it a logo. I’ve now added the clamp code .logo in my codepen.
This will make the text get smaller and hopefully avoid the hamburger. I also tweaked the hamburger code a little for better vertical centring on the navbar.
If you wanted to keep the logo text the same size then you would likely need to make it wrap to two lines on smaller screen. You could do this by wrapping a span around the last word and then setting the span to display:block on smaller screen media queries. These are all design issues that you need to make for yourself as no one but you knows how you want it to look
Not as much as that
thanks for the advice.
yes, my JS was in the wrong place.
didnt work until i adjusted the tags that were not there
BINGO! my hamburger is working everywhere!
i love the transition btw
yes, i read up on clamp()… i get the basics
you wrote i will need trial and error to get the logo just right
do i tweak all 3 possibilities? 1 at a time?
any advice, please
actually i plan on keeping the text there (for now).
i saw your CSS has 2 different font-size properties with 2 different values in 1 selector
1 is the clamp()
should that be that way?
i made a media query for .logo… no go (pun not intended)
any other smart way to address the .logo? maybe clamp () is not my only option?
i will differ to your expertise
also, i see what you did with the media queries. you found a break point and threw in a well placed media query. i get it!
you wrote
"If you wanted to keep the logo text the same size then you would likely need to make it wrap to two lines on smaller screen. You could do this by wrapping a span around the last word and then setting the span to display:block on smaller screen media queries. These are all design issues that you need to make for yourself as no one but you knows how you want it to look "
ok, i dont get it… as of right now.
i do understand ultimately its up to my tastes
i want to try and figure this out without you, i will ask if i get lost
but first… is the last word you mean “Travelers”?
“If you wanted to keep the logo text the same size then you would likely need to make it wrap to two lines on smaller screen.” i guess that means i can change the logo text?
your $0.02 please
BTW
GOOD!
i cannot afford a $0.25 anyway!
The first and last of the clamp values are the minimim and maximum sizes so they need to work with your design if those values are ever reached. The middle value is the scaling factor based on the viewport width (vw) which means that the size will scale with the viewport width but will never be bigger or smaller than the min max values. However you have to have the appropriate vw value otherwise it may not be in the range that you specified and you will get either the max or min value instead. You can work it out mathematically but I find it easier with a bit of trial and error. Or better still open the devtools inspector and check the computed font-size of the element as you scale the window.
Or use the tool at the bottom of this article.
That’s fine but remember if you add more text then that will take up more room and you would therefore need to make some adjustments accordingly.
Yes the clamp property is relatively new so support is only for modern browsers (basically anything apart from IE11) so i duplicated the font-size rule as a fallback. the first rule is the fallback in case the browser doesn’t understand the second rule.
In the screenshot I have inserted a property value I just made up and you can see from the devtools window that the browser ignores it and applies the correct version instead.
A more appropriate way would have been to use the @supports rule when you add cutting edge properties but IE11 is more or less dead in the water now anyway so I don’t give it more than a cursory glance.
You could use a series of media queries for the logo and change the font-size of the logo accordingly so it all fits. However that is micro managing and not the best approach. You need an approach that doesn’t require much maintenance and works more simply. If you find you are writing media queries for everything then that’s the wrong approach to take. You either need to make the design more fluid or change to a design that works better.
Design and coding must work hand in hand to get the best result. It’s not always about appearance.
Yes if you want to make text wrap at an appropriate point you can do this.
There are other was such as limiting the width the text occupies and then it wraps earlier In CSS there can often be 10 ways of doing the same thing…
it worked!!
my logo is now FAR more alethically pleasing on my small device
we put “Travelers” beneath and it looks great.
i tweaked some of the code, all is fine! crisis averted
though i do have a question… once i find a break point, how should i write the media query??
just min? ever max… ever both?
example please : )
also, no go on my parents iPad as far as the hamburger
it is there, but does nothing… did we discus this?? cannot remember : (
anyway, what needs to be done for tablets? a well placed media query? something i dont get?
also, you will really like what i did here!
how great is that!!
i really changed up the styling!..
you will notice the font, colors, width 100%
AND smart phone looks great!!!
no more of our obscuring problems!!
however, in chrome dev tools… as i shrink it… there are points where multi worded text obscures… but i keep on going and it resolves itself.
kindly pass on media queries for the break points… or lead me in the right direction? i simply dont know which to accommodate or simply ignore
ultimately is the best way to write a media query here… do i need both a min and max here? what would that look like?
again,
THANKKS!
Thanks for bringing up the subject, really useful read, we’ve been struggling with smartphone website appearance for a while. They work a bit differently for every languange and when there is less content.
I have explained in the above posts a few times but to recap:
Generally you will use one approach or the other and stick to it.
e.g.
/* styles for everyone go here */
html,body{margin:0;padding:0;}
.wrap{background:red}
and so on etc..
etc..
/* now modify the global styles depending on the breakpoint needed for the design */
/* when using max-width media queries start large and go smaller. It would be vice versa for min-width media queries*/
@media screen and (max-width:1020px){
body{background:blue}
}
@media screen and (max-width:820px){
body{background:blue}
}
@media screen and (max-width:620px){
body{background:yellow}
}
There are odd times when you may want code to be separate from each other rather than overwriting previous code and then you can use both min and max as I did for the hamburger menu.
What do you mean by no go exactly? It doesn’t show, or it doesn’t toggle, or the menu doesn’t show? The code I gave you will work fine on any modern device.
What is the url of the page you are testing?
Has the cache been cleared?
Obviously you don’t get it because you mentioned the device word again.
I said forget about devices and that includes tablets. Some phones are now bigger than older tablets and some tablets are bigger than laptops and some laptops are bigger than desktops (as I mentioned before). There are no fixed device sizes anymore.
Please don’t mention devices again.
There is no reason to refer to any device as long as you follow the simple process of opening and closing your browser window slowly every time you code a new section. This takes approximately 5 seconds and will tell you if your device works across all devices (disregarding device bugs or specific device components of course).
I can tell you are not following this advice when a quick 5 second check of your codepen reveals this:
The hamburger is overlapping the text at around 535px as shown in the screenshot. You should have spotted this immediately. I gave you code to reduce the text size in a few different ways now so this should never have happened.
While learning you need to open and close your browser window every time you code a new section. Start at the max-width of the browser and take it down to around 320px wide (the smallest you need to worry about (apart from watches which we will ignore for now)). You can do the same for the height of the browser but height is rarely an issue as people are used to scrolling.
Ah ok so you did see it. Why didn’t you throw in a media query and fix it. We want no overlap at any size. You just broke a device or a desktop with its window open at that size. There’s no point checking if you don’t fix it as you go.
My font-size clamp solved that issue without media queries. Or you can simply knock the font-size down a little bit in a media query at around 600px or in a previous rule. Or indeed if you want the larger text force it to wrap as in the code I already gave you. I have given you a multitude of options all of which will work so its up to you to chose the one that best fits in with how you envisage your design to look.
To be honest I would have just set a font-size (or two) that works better across a range. If I look at your design on the smallest device (iphone 4) your logo almost fills the whole screen and looks very bad.
You need a smaller font for headings on smaller screen widths (but note body text should not be scaled smaller as body text is harder to read on a small device than it is on screen so I tend to make sure readable paragraphs are at least 1rem (16px) on smaller screens).
You’ve made a good start but you must be diligent and continually monitor the design at various widths while also validating the html and css every time you code a small section. Once you are more experienced you can do it less often but as a beginner it is important to keep on top of everything.
I couldn’t find the animated gif I was looking for that shows a little man continually opening and closing a browser window (as such is the life of a web designer these days) but I came across these gifs that are quite informative in explaining RWD (Responsive Web Design).
first, thank you for the recap.
i have a better, clear understanding when and how i should write my media queries
brain fart at my end
the ipad issue does not toggle, the hamburger can be seen but it doesn’t do anything when clicked
the url is www.forallthetime.com
not sure if cache is clear, need to follow up on that
yes… i did… i used the device word.
sorry!
how about for every time i use the “device” word, i owe you %0.00000000001 of my first million?
DEVICES NEVER AGAIN! : )
seriously, thank you for correcting me
i am not the brightest bulb in the chandelier, nor do i have the greatest memory!
but i will be a web developer
“My font-size clamp solved that issue without media queries. Or you can simply knock the font-size down a little bit in a media query at around 600px”
yes, please. good fit for me
and i do have the wrapping code.
“You need a smaller font for headings on smaller screen widths (I see your point and fully under stand and agree) but note body text should not be scaled smaller as body text is harder to read on a small device than it is on screen so I tend to make sure readable paragraphs are at least 1rem (16px) on smaller screens).” WELL SAID!
and most precious “You’ve made a good start” feels good! many thanks!
Paul, seriously, there is no way i could have done this without you
you have the patience of a saint
i am not going to take the code and run… i will try to figure it out and at least get the general concept
you are making me a better coder
if you ever want to learn to juggle, i would be more than happy to help you!
It’s working on my ipad which is a really old one (ios 9.3.5) and if it works there it should work anywhere.
I’m guessing you have a cache issue as cache is hard to clear on some tablets. Also some tablets have a delay so you almost have to double tap to make things work (a quick first touch is often treated as a pseudo hover).
Hi Paul,
kindly see https://codepen.io/OBXJuggler/pen/zYKZzma
i think you will be pleased!
i added prefect, well placed media queries at the proper break points
chrome dev tools were a HUGE help, thanks for that suggestion!
the navigation, logo and hamburger looks great on all media queries, i am well pleased… a little proud i made it this far
aesthetically, what are your thoughts on the logo? i do not want an image there right now. i would like to keep the text… change up the font-family? add a text color? text shadow? any advice is welcome!
long story short… WE MADE IT WORK
i am sincerely grateful to you!
you have made me a better coder!
i can take your advice and apply it to all future projects
next up is the slide show, you have kindly provided code above
MANY THANKS!
T
PS,
how much of my first million do i owe you?
Yes its starting to look good now
There’s a couple of little things you may want to rectify.
Firstly you have a horizontal scrollbar on small screen and that will be a small problem as the screen will wobble when anyone tries to scroll down with touch. It’s caused by the main-nav being right:-1px which puts it outside the viewport. Make it right:0; instead and it will be ok.
The second item that could be addressed is that you have placed padding on the h1 in the header and then in another rule for the anchor inside you use a negative top and margin of -1rem to offset the padding that was in place. You immediately create an unneeded dependency between 2 separate elements so rather than address 2 elements you should put the padding on the anchor and remove it from the parent. In that way you can just reduce the padding o n the anchor in the media query and know it doesn’t affect anything else.
Lastly you have a number of media queries at the same width so you can amalgamate those into one block rather than a separate block for each rule.
I’ve made those changes (quickly so double check) and forked the codepen to here:
I also note that you are using 2 h1s in the page and while that is allowed in html5 its generally better to have one main h1. I would suggest that you just use a div for the logo and leave the h1 for your main heading in the banner.
Those sort of changes are design issues and I’m not a graphic designer as such so leave those type of issues to the designers. I just concentrate on coding what’s required. At the end of the day its what looks best to you but always keep on eye on accessible colour contrasts as some colours just will not work well together.
again, thanks for the tips!!
that latest pen worked fine!
i have successfully coded a slide show, the exact way i want it.
but it makes my navigation wonky
i tried EVERYTHNG i could think of.
i suspect its an easy fix, but i can’t see it
seen on my site at https://forallthetime.com/
please help at your next earliest convenience : )
thanks
Run your css through the validator (as I mentioned before) to pick up any silly typos.
## W3C CSS Validator results for TextArea (CSS level 3 + SVG)
### Sorry! We found the following errors (8)
#### URI : TextArea
|168||Parse Error /* slide show code */ }|
| --- | --- | --- |
|296|.gallery|`space-around` is not a `flex-direction` value : space-around|
|452|#banner h1|Parse Error @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { .topnav a:not(:first-child), .dropdown .dropbtn { display: none; } .topnav a.icon { float: right; display: block; } }|
|477||Unknown error org.w3c.css.parser.analyzer.ParseException: Deprecated media feature “min-device-width”. For guidance, see the Deprecated Media Features section in the current Media Queries specification.|
|477||Unknown error org.w3c.css.parser.analyzer.ParseException: Deprecated media feature “max-device-width”. For guidance, see the Deprecated Media Features section in the current Media Queries specification.|
|477||`portriat` is not a `orientation` value|
|481||Parse Error|
|481||Parse Error|
The main error is here:
/* slide show code */
} /* what's this stray bracket doing here */
.mySlides {display: none}
img {vertical-align: middle;}
The stray bracket actually goes here:
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
.slide h2 {
position: relative;
top: 5rem;
font-size: 1rem;
text-align: center;
}
}/* the extra bracket should be here*/
/* =================================
Media Queries
==================================== */
Stop using device-width (I’ve said that about ten times now) This is invalid.
@media only screen and (min-device-width : 320px) and (max-device-width : 480px) and (orientation: portriat) {
h1 {
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
It’s deprecated nonsense and no use to you (it’s broken anyway because of the typo in portrait).
BINGO!
SUCCESS!
that’s a relief!
you wrote a ways back
“decide at what screen height the slideshow would look odd and at what width you think would be a minimum and you can combine both queries and set the slideshow to display:none.”
yes, i know better than to say landscape (there is no landscape) or say device
how can i display:none a slideshow on certain viewports dimensions, YET keep the same slideshow on different viewports dimensions?
i understand what height and width mean, but adding them together into a media query confuses me
why am i confused? i don’t remember using a media query like that… i honestly do not get this specific concept
see where i am coming from?
kindly give an example? that may help me learn
there is a lot to learn! i am learning it!
You already know how to do that.
e.g. If the slideshow looks a bit small at say 480px width then throw in a media query and set it to display:none.
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.slideshow-container,.dot{display:none}
}
e.g. If the slideshow looks odd at a viewport with a small height then throw in a height media query and set it to display:none.
@media screen and (max-height: 600px) {
.slideshow-container,.dot{display:none}
}
However, I think that slideshow looks ok on the smallest phone so I don’t think you need to do either of those unless you want a minimal design on mobile (which is fine if that is what you want).
I notice that in your new code you have introduced a very bad practice that was in none of the examples I have given you and in one fell swoop defeats the point of responsive and semantic design
The item in question is this.
<br><br><br><br>
Never, ever ever ever ever ever do that!
A break element
<br> is used for making a break between lines of text such as in a poem or address where it is not the end of a paragraph as such. It is never a means of making space.
I can go months without using a break as they simply are only needed in certain circumstances. If you have text content then you have text in a paragraph and the closing p tag creates the line break. Divs create their own line break as do other block elements. You only need a break when you want to create a new line inside an inline fragment such as poem or address or perhaps in a form control (although there are still better ways of doing forms than using breaks).
In your page you simply had to add a bottom margin to the elements in question (.main and .slideshow-container) and then you keep complete control in the stylesheet. On smaller screens you now have big gaps between blocks and no amount of media queries will help because you have filled the html with breaks that you can’t target from the css. Use margins (and or padding) on existing elements to make space. Html does not make space on its own; it is a structural language. (In olden days a browser would ignore 2 breaks in a row anyway).
I also notice that you seem to have broken the small screen display by ,making the font-size event bigger than it was before.
Remove that erroneous media query where you set it to 3em.
I have made those changes here:
Lastly don’t be tempted to add inline styles even for testing as once in the html they are usually stuck there. Also avoid inline click handlers as that is a job to be done from the js file.
You have done both here:
<div style="text-align:center">
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(1)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(2)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(3)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(4)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(5)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(6)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(7)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(8)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(9)"></span>
<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(10)"></span>
</div>
BTW that code should really be auto generated from the js based on the number of images present rather than being hard coded in the page. However that is a question for the JS forum.
ok. i am embarrassed. i should NOT be using
. understood.
i get its not good for responsive code
i thank you for pointing my error out. lesson learned.
i have been trying the validator on my own
what does “parse” or “parse error” mean?
i thought i fixed some, yet the error is still there
yes, i got the more serious errors corrected you kindly pointed out… thanks!
i feel my code is in a good place now.
not to sound like a broken record here… i sincerely appreciate your guidance and patience!
seriously, you may be the best person that has ever helped me with code concepts
you have what i need
i have learned from you
also, i feel i have a grasp on CSS.
you have been helping me with more complex or foreign (to me) CSS
i dont just want the code, i want to learn and understand the code… (or the general ideas)
where did you learn your CSS? kindly pass on a resource?
maybe a book? a website? a youtuber? a course?
again, i thank you!