Media queries orientation: landscape

I’ll reply in full later when I have a bit more time but a quick couple of points before I go.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: only affected my portrait

There is no portrait. There is only available space (i,e the canvas that you draw your design on). (This is a common theme)

The code works as shown in my live screenshot,

I’m still seeing this in your CSS:

@media only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-device-width: 812px) { #banner h1 { font-size: 3rem; } }

max-device-width is deprecated. Do not use it. It’s of no use to you at all.

Use max-width instead.

Don’t mix min-width and max-width ranges in the same media query unless you really have a need to (you rarely will need to).

e.g.If I change the max-device width to max-width as I have mentioned several times then the rule above becomes this.

@media only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 812px) { #banner h1 { font-size: 3rem; } }

That rule says that anything above 320px and anything below 812px will get the rules applied. So in one fell swoop you have dismissed all devices less than 320px (not that many exist). What if a new device was 319px?

You simply need to say:

@media only screen and (max-width: 812px) { #banner h1 { font-size: 3rem; } }

Now you have catered for devices below 812px.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: i hope i have that right! that was in landscape mode.

There is no landscape. There is only available space

Forget about landscape. There is no landscape. Its just about available space for the design to fit. A desktop window resized to a small height is effectively landscape so you can’t detect it. You just have to code for it accordingly in your design.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: where do i find the actual numbers for a media query?

When you have the chrome devtools open and you start to open and close your browser window the devtools writes the width and height in the top right hand corner while you scroll.

Alternatively click the “toggle device toolbar” in the top left f the devtools panel and use the responsive mode. You will get a window with a drag handle at the bottom that you can drag and the corresponding width and height are displayed at the top.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: do i understand fluid design is achievable using flexbox and CSS grid?

A fluid design is baked out of the box by default. It’s only when you start adding your css rules that you stop it being fluid.

Fill a browser window with lorem ipsum text and it will display anywhere and any device and in any size for all of time. It’s once you start styling that problems occur. You start aligning things into boxes that don’t scale well and don’t fit.

The skill is in making things look good while at the same time adapting to their current environment. As Bruce Lee said “Be water my friend”

Flexbox and grid allow items to be laid out in different ways and to allow some fluidity in the design. You don’t need either if your design is simple and you can create perfectly usable sites with simple basic code.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: yes, i asked this already, please illuminate : )

I already explained that and its when you open and close your browser window until something doesn’t fit and then you stop and make it fit better. It couldn’t be simpler than that. It’s simple but not always easy ;).

Your nav is a perfect example of how to test and in the screenshot below you can see I have dragged the page until the nav breaks.

You can see the nav has wrapped so you would need to find the point where it doesn’t wrap and then go into your media query and apply the hamburger toggle routine in time.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: i definitely want to hide the slide show from land scape

Then decide at what screen height the slideshow would look odd and at what width you think would be a minimum and you can combine both queries and set the slideshow to display:none.

I’ll be back tomorrow to clarify some other points