Media queries orientation: landscape

thanks! i have read you through and both articles

please know i appreciate your time and patience…please know this is all new to me! all the books i have read and courses i have taken did not address this

you wrote “All you are interested in is the space available for your design and what space that design needs in order to function properly”

please elaborate, or communicate this in a different way. i do not follow

. “Forget about devices and concentrate on your design.”

this seems straightforward

" Open and close your browser window slowly and as soon as the design doesn’t fit properly throw in a media query at the point and make it work (check height of screen also)."

i get breakpoints and the media query concepts

i am embarrassed to say, and i have tried to figure it out, where to make a breakpoint, yes i see my site change at different browser sizes… where do i find the actual numbers for a media query?

“With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you cater for all devices now and in the future and any orientation.”

do i understand fluid design is achievable using flexbox and CSS grid?

yes, i am familiar with these!! there is hope!!!

what would be an example of a “well chosen media query”?

please know i am feel better when i see “With a fluid design and a few well chosen media queries you cater for all devices now and in the future and any orientation.”

its comforting!

“You need to work through your page as mentioned above and adjust the elements based on the available space. It’s a design methodology that should really have been a starting point and not an add on at the end unfortunately but it is still possible.”

yes, i asked this already, please illuminate : )

kindly pass on a web site that addresses specifically, unless you want to try : )

i hope i have that right! that was in landscape mode.

the #banner h1{

font-size: clamp(1.75rem, 12vw, 6rem);

}

only affected my portrait

i definitely want to hide the slide show from land scape

i get that i am not caught in a horrible situation, that its not too late

“If you approach each section at a time and test thoroughly you can be sure that everything will work when finished” good to know!

“If designed properly you don’t really need to turn the phone.” well said!

that’s a goal for me

BOY that’s a lot!

again, i sincerely thank you!

you are truly helping a new comer become a better coder!

that’s a good thing!!