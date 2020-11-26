Media queries orientation: landscape

kindly see www.forallthetime.com

yes i know its messy, will get to that : )

, i think my problem is in the CSS somewhere

yes, i successfully coded appropriate media queries for my small device. i am happy there

trouble writing media queries for small device landscape

i did some studying and experimenting, and i dont get it : (

first in my pen, to begin with, are my media queries written as they should? it is working on small device.

specifically, help with my .banner h1 and .text CSS

what is the proper code to turn these landscape, small device?

specifically .banner h1 and .text

i spent some time trying to figure this out

i am specifically mean the slide show and hamburger nav to drop down

i want to make a media query for the slide show landscape, for small phones and tablets

for example my .text class is the exact same code on landscape as is my code without media queries

in other words the .text class displays the ECXACT same way

please try looking at the site on a smart phone… portrait = beautiful, landscape = wonky

THAT maybe the best way to help me!! see for yourself the discrepancies

my portrait results are fine… therefore i a convinced i am making a orientation: landscape mistake somewhere