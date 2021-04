rambleon: rambleon: My question is why isn’t aspect-ratio used to define different screen sizes

That would make no sense as there is no aspect ratio that fits all devices. What aspect ratio is my browser if I have it half open or fully open or any pixel in between my 2500px resolution.

The width available for your design is the only thing that needs concern you and that is dictated by your design.

Forget about devices and concentrate on the needs of the design and adjust your design at the width it needs to change. A good responsive design will need fewer media queries than something badly built and rigid. There is a skill to it but the basics are pretty simple.