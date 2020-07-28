Measuring a listener's tolerance to the quality of audio files

I am working with LiveSensus, a team comprised of 5 Computer Science and Computer Engineering students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. LiveSensus is working on a project that measures a listener’s tolerance to different audio issues that may come up during live streams, video conferencing call, and online lectures.

LiveSensus has created a machine learning program where users can rate audio clips based on their perception of the quality. At this point, the website is launched and we are seeking respondents interested in testing out our easy 5 minute demo. All data will remain confidential and anonymity will be ensured.

We’ve been really excited to get this project up and running in a Covid-19 world where many workers, students, etc., are transitioning to online alternatives. Please feel free to contact us with any questions and most of all any comments for improvement. Any insights would go a really long way!

You can access our website at: https://livesensus.com/

and the demo directly at: https://livesensus.com/survey.html

Has anyone tried or heard of anyone taking on a similar project?