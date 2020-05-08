May 2020 Photo Challenge - Through The Window

#1

Another month and another photo challenge!

With much of the world still in lockdown, the theme for this month is through the window . This could be a picture taken today from your window, or something from your photo album. It doesn’t matter, as long as it was taken through a window.

The only rules for posting pictures are:

  • They must be on the specified theme
  • They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.

#2

I took this a few years ago, through the window of my office at home. It’s a song thrush enjoying the rose hips on our hedge.

P1160233
7 Likes
#3

And by way of contrast, this is the Forth Road Bridge, and behind that the newer Queensferry Crossing, taken from the window of a train on the Forth Rail Bridge.

Forth-Bridges
5 Likes
#4

Not quite on topic, but I liked the picture when I was looking for one…my kids when they were little getting ready to go ice skating.

PICT2820
5 Likes
#5

This one is a bit more on point. A photo of Curacao I took from the tour bus we were riding in (the cruise ship is the one we were on)

PICT3949
4 Likes
#6

Or these from the Baltimore aquarium.

IMG_0770
IMG_1023
IMG_1027
5 Likes
#7

What the heck. A couple more - these from the Washington Zoo

IMG_0039
IMG_0146
IMG_0184
My son took this one but it makes me laugh…

DSCF0015
4 Likes
#8

web_IMGP3610
Through the west signal box window at Glyndyfrdwy, with a heritage railcar service approaching from Carrog, both on the Llangollen Railway in North Wales. This signal box is not in use, and used to be installed at Barmouth, further south west in Wales from its current location.

5 Likes
#9

Proof, in case it were needed, that it doesn’t work to take a photo through a window with a mosquito net. (Nice pic of a mosquito net, though). :shifty:

IMG_20200508_145534
2 Likes
#10

This is a very old photo taken from an even older window. The view of Loch Gruinart, taken from the window of Kilnave Chapel:

100_1042
2 Likes