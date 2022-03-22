Maximum call stack size exceededet

There’s a conflict between the set skill function name, and the this.skill property.
set skill(value) {
this.skill = value;
}
Give the set skill function a capital first letter, and that will resolve the circular reference.
Hi @Growly, well a setter function is getting invoked by just setting the property of that name, which you’re doing inside the setter – hence the infinite recursion. If you need a value property under the hood, a common convention would be to prefix it with an underscore:
class Foo {
get skill () {
return this._skill
}
set skill (value) {
this._skill = value
}
}